Sprott Announces Date for 2020 Annual Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) ("Sprott") will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 annual results. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 7372646. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, March 5, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 7372646. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nnqnfedr

About Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager and a leader in precious metal investments. With offices in Toronto, New York and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE:SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@sprott.com.



