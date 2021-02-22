Flottman Company Adds the New Canon Digital imagePRESS

Flottman Company enhances their commercial print capabilities with the addition of a customized Canon imagePRESS digital output device.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio - Northern Kentucky, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flottman Company is a 100-year-old, women-owned, third generation family business providing commercial and pharmaceutical printing for businesses across the nation. Flottman Company has developed a strategic focus on commercial printing, with a plan to increase services and business. The addition of the custom-configured Canon imagePRESS increases Flottman Company’s commercial print offerings extensively, raising the bar on deliverables and production speeds.

The new Canon imagePRESS will provide performance above and beyond our current Konica Minolta, delivering a smaller footprint, increased digital programming and speedier production times. Not only will the new Canon offer faster digital outputs, but it will also add improved digital resolution for a better deliverable, intuitive calibration for printing consistency and a scientific-level registration that opens up a variety of new paper stocks and alternative substrates. The user interface (UI) automatically adjusts toner levels and densities in real-time for consistent color printing, assuring repeatable outputs. The intuitive user interface makes programming print jobs more simplistic than ever, reducing the potential for errors and streamlining the process for faster production.

“We have always offered commercial printing, along with our pharmaceutical printing and miniature folding, however with the addition of the Canon imagePRESS we can now expand our portfolio of offerings exponentially,” stated Sue Flottman Steller, President of Flottman Company. “While the pandemic has certainly affected our planning, we are still in growth mode and the addition of this digital press is part of our larger strategic plan.”

In 2019, Flottman Company elevated their commercial print focus with the hiring of Barry Henry, Business Development Director and Eric Ecklar, Print Estimator. Hiring a dedicated team for commercial print sales immediately showed dividends. Now with the addition of the Canon imagePRESS, Flottman Company has provided the commercial team a true product, production and performance advantage.

The Canon imagePRESS offers unparalleled short and long run capabilities. The increased production speeds provided by the Canon imagePRESS will enable Flottman Company to perform additional jobs in less time than before. The improved productivity will benefit all aspects of the company and deliver a better product, faster to our partners. The versatility of this customized machine will enable Flottman Company to trim, stitch and fold inline, again adding to the production time savings as these tasks will no longer need to be moved to other machines. As an added benefit, our specialized machines that previously performed these tasks can now focus on additional jobs.

Kirsten de los Reyes, Kirsten has a accountRegional Production Manager for Digital Print Solutions, stated that “Flottman Company worked with us in search of a customized digital solution to handle their ever-growing commercial print demands. After a year of research and testing, we placed a multi-faceted Canon digital device that will enable Flottman Company to reap the benefits of enhanced productivity, versatility and high quality output. As Flottman’s commercial print demands continue to increase via more and more orders, this device has the ability to grow with them.”

The Canon imagePRESS enables Flottman Company to offer a broader range of print products than ever before, including variable data printing, trifold brochures, saddle-stitched booklets and square-folded brochures. The diversity of the Canon imagePRESS will permit Flottman to produce on a variety of paper stocks as well as specialized print capabilities for vinyls, magnetic materials, window clings and indoor/outdoor signage. Information about all the additional capabilities Flottman Company now offers can be found at: www.FlottmanCo.com/Canon

Flottman Company is a privately held, family-owned, 100-year young print manufacturing facility headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Flottman Company is a Certified Woman’s Business Enterprise in its third generation of family leadership. Flottman specializes in commercial printing and the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literatures. Flottman Company: One Company, Many Solutions is also home to FUSIONWRX Inc (Marketing Specialists) and Rxperts Group (Complete Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions.)

