Primoris Services Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

For the full year 2020, Primoris reported the following highlights:

Record revenue of $3.5 billion, an increase of 12 percent over prior year

Record net income attributable to Primoris of $105.0 million, an increase of 28 percent over prior year

Record fully diluted earnings per share of $2.16, an increase of 34 percent over prior year

Cash flows from operations of $311.9 million, compared to $118.0 million in the prior year

Backlog of $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2020



For the fourth quarter 2020, Primoris reported the following highlights:

Revenue of $897.3 million, an increase of 14 percent over prior year

Net income attributable to Primoris of $31.8 million, an increase of 18 percent over prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 25 percent over prior year



On January 15, 2021, Primoris acquired Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“Future Infrastructure” or “FIH”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $621.7 million. The transaction expands the Company’s utility services capabilities and directly aligns with Primoris’ strategy to grow in large, higher-growth, higher-margin markets.

The Company also announced that on February 19, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021, payable on or about April 15, 2021.

“The numbers paint a clear picture of the success of our strategy even in a difficult market,” Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, said. “Our record revenue of $3.5 billion was up over 12 percent compared to the previous year and our earnings per share were the highest they have ever been. Our January acquisition of Future Infrastructure reinforces our commitment to higher-margin growth and recurring revenue going forward.”

“This has been a record year for us both operationally and financially,” he continued. “I especially want to acknowledge our management teams and employees for their focus on workplace safety during the course of the year. Our Total Recordable Incident Rate for 2020 was one of the best in the Company’s history – 0.53, well below the industry average. Overall, we achieved a successful year for our shareholders, our customers and our employees in 2020. We are off to a strong start for 2021 and are looking forward to what the Primoris family of companies can achieve.”

Summarizing the segment results for the year, McCormick noted: “Our Pipeline segment led the revenue growth with a 77.6 percent increase compared to 2019, primarily due to new pipeline projects in Texas. Solar energy projects and an Industrial project positioned our Power segment to increase revenue by 9.1 percent. In our Utilities segment, growth in revenue and higher margins resulted from increased activity and productivity with customers. Our Transmission segment recorded lower revenue, but higher margins – 9.8 percent – as we continue to be more selective in the types of work we perform and also benefited from an increase in storm work. While our Civil segment’s gross margins, as expected, declined slightly from last year due to the fact that they did not benefit from a large claim settlement in 2020, our project execution remains strong and the segment continues to perform within our target margin range.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Overview

Revenue was $897.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $107.6 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline, Power and Transmission segments. Gross profit was $97.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.2 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.9 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 11.3 percent for the same period in 2019.

Segment Revenue

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Total Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Power $ 229,135 25.5 % $ 211,138 26.7 % Pipeline 201,579 22.5 % 99,509 12.6 % Utilities 230,269 25.7 % 236,425 30.0 % Transmission 132,085 14.7 % 114,721 14.5 % Civil 104,270 11.6 % 127,985 16.2 % Total $ 897,338 100.0 % $ 789,778 100.0 %





Segment Gross Profit

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Segment Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Power $ 12,410 5.4 % $ 17,229 8.2 % Pipeline 25,892 12.8 % 15,346 15.4 % Utilities 31,547 13.7 % 28,646 12.1 % Transmission 16,003 12.1 % 916 0.8 % Civil 11,904 11.4 % 27,377 21.4 % Total $ 97,756 10.9 % $ 89,514 11.3 %

Power, Industrial, & Engineering Segment (“Power”): Revenue increased by $18.0 million, or 8.5 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to an increase in solar energy projects and industrial projects in Louisiana and California which began in 2020, partially offset by lower revenue at our Canadian industrial operations. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $4.8 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to lower margins offset by higher revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 8.2 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher costs associated with a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) plant project in the Northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on our solar projects in 2020 and higher costs associated with two industrial projects in 2019.

Pipeline & Underground Segment (“Pipeline”): Revenue increased by $102.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in 2020. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $10.5 million, or 68.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue partially offset by lower margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 12.8 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 15.4 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to the favorable impact from closeout of multiple pipeline projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on other pipeline projects in 2020.

Utilities & Distribution Segment (“Utilities”): Revenue decreased by $6.2 million, or 2.6 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to decreased activity with California utility customers. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $2.9 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher margins offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 13.7 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 12.1 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and extreme weather conditions experienced in certain regions in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Transmission & Distribution Segment (“Transmission”): Revenue increased by $17.4 million, or 15.1 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to increased activity with a significant utility customer in Texas. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $15.1 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 12.1 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.8 percent in the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to improving our project performance and reducing overhead and indirect costs in 2020, as well as an increase in higher margin storm work in 2020 and upfront costs in 2019 to expand our operations.

Civil Segment (“Civil”): Revenue decreased by $23.7 million, or 18.5 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to a LNG plant project and a methanol plant project from 2019 that were substantially complete in the third quarter of 2020 and lower Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (“DOTD”) volumes. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $15.4 million compared to the same period in 2019, due primarily to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 11.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 21.4 percent in the same period in 2019, due primarily to the increase in expected claim recovery on two Belton corridor projects in 2019, partially offset by increased profit on Louisiana DOTD projects.

Full Year 2020 Results Overview

Revenue was $3,491.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $385.2 million, or 12.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline and Power segments, partially offset by lower revenue in our Transmission and Civil segments. Gross profit was $370.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $39.3 million, or 11.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was comparable to 2019.

Segment Revenue

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Total Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Power $ 795,361 22.8 % $ 729,348 23.5 % Pipeline 897,041 25.7 % 505,156 16.3 % Utilities 906,597 26.0 % 886,504 28.5 % Transmission 459,038 13.1 % 497,302 16.0 % Civil 433,460 12.4 % 488,019 15.7 % Total $ 3,491,497 100.0 % $ 3,106,329 100.0 %





Segment Gross Profit

(in thousands, except %)

(unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2020

2019

% of % of Segment Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Power $ 53,500 6.7 % $ 76,119 10.4 % Pipeline 97,459 10.9 % 61,550 12.2 % Utilities 132,957 14.7 % 116,645 13.2 % Transmission 44,879 9.8 % 22,580 4.5 % Civil 41,419 9.6 % 54,032 11.1 % Total $ 370,214 10.6 % $ 330,926 10.7 %

Power: Revenue increased by $66.1 million, or 9.1 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to an increase in solar energy projects and progress on an industrial project for a utility customer in California, partially offset by lower revenue at our Canadian industrial operations and the substantial completion of an industrial plant project that began in 2019. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $22.6 million, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to lower margins, partially offset by higher revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 6.7 percent during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.4 percent in 2019 primarily due to higher costs associated with a LNG plant project in the Northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on solar projects in 2020 and higher costs associated with two industrial projects in 2019.

Pipeline: Revenue increased by $391.8 million, or 77.6 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in 2020, partially offset by the cancellation of a pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic and the substantial completion of a pipeline project in 2019. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased by $35.9 million, or 58.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by lower margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.9 percent during 2020, compared to 12.2 percent in 2019 primarily due to higher costs on pipeline projects in Virginia and Texas in 2020 and the favorable impact from the close out of multiple pipeline projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on a Texas pipeline project in 2020.

Utilities: Revenue increased by $20.1 million for 2020 compared to 2019, primarily due to increased activity with customers in nearly all of the geographic regions the Company operates, partially offset by decreased activity with two utility customers in California. Gross profit for the year 2020 increased by $16.3 million, or 14.0 percent, compared to 2019 primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.7 percent during 2020, compared to 13.2 percent in 2019 primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in the Midwest during 2019.

Transmission: Revenue decreased by $38.3 million, or 7.7 percent, during 2020 compared to 2019 primarily due to decreased activity with utility customers in Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast and the Company’s selection of the type of work it performs. Gross profit increased by $22.3 million compared to 2019, primarily due to higher margins, partially offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.8 percent during 2020 compared to 4.5 percent in 2019. The increase was primarily due to upfront costs to expand the Company’s operations in 2019, weather conditions experienced in certain regions in 2019, the Company’s better selection of the type of work it performed in 2020 and an increase in higher-margin storm work in 2020.

Civil: Revenue decreased by $54.5 million, or 11.2 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower Texas Department of Transportation (“DOT”) volumes, the substantial completion of a project with a major refining customer and an ethylene plant project in 2019. These amounts were partially offset by a LNG plant project in Texas that began in late 2019. Gross profit for 2020 decreased by $12.6 million compared to 2019, due primarily to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 9.6 percent in 2020 compared to 11.1 percent in 2019, due primarily to the resolution of claims associated with three of the Belton-area projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance on a LNG plant project in Texas in 2020, increased profit on Louisiana DOTD projects and resolution of claims associated with the two remaining Belton-corridor projects in 2020.

Other Income Statement Information

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $202.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $12.8 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to 2019 primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in compensation related expenses, including incentive compensation, and a $3.4 million increase in new information technology systems and related implementation expenses. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.8 percent in 2020 compared to 6.1 percent in 2019.

Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, was comparable to 2019.

The effective tax rate on income attributable to Primoris (excluding noncontrolling interests) was 27.9 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020. The rate differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0 percent primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses.

Outlook

Balancing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with the expected growth in operations, Primoris estimates that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, net income attributable to Primoris will be between $2.40 and $2.60 per fully diluted share. The Company is targeting SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue in the high-five percent to low six percent range for 2021. The Company estimates capital expenditures for 2021 in the range of $60 to $80 million.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions and estimates, and the Company does not include other potential impacts, such as changes in accounting or unusual items. Supplemental information relating to the Company’s financial outlook is posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.prim.com.

Backlog Expected Next Four Quarters Total Backlog at December 31, 2020 (in millions) Backlog Revenue Segment Fixed Backlog MSA Backlog Total Backlog Recognition Power $ 691 $ 78 $ 769 89 % Pipeline 346 31 377 79 % Utilities 20 608 628 100 % Transmission 17 401 418 100 % Civil 566 19 585 56 % Total $ 1,640 $ 1,137 $ 2,777 85 %

At December 31, 2020, Fixed Backlog was $1.6 billion compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease in Fixed Backlog includes the net reduction of $0.4 billion of backlog associated with a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic that was cancelled in 2020.

At December 31, 2020, MSA Backlog was $1.1 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019. MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters.

Total Backlog at December 31, 2020, was $2.8 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at December 31, 2019.

Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue. Revenue from certain projects where scope, and therefore contract value, is not adequately defined, is not included in Fixed Backlog. At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of our customers.

Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company continues to take steps to protect its employees’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Primoris has a written corporate COVID-19 Plan in-place, as well as Business Continuity Plans (by business unit and segment), based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and their Canadian counterparts.

Recognizing the broader impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on local communities, Primoris has donated funds to support frontline emergency response and medical workers and made numerous local donations of personal protective equipment to hospitals and medical facilities.

Share Repurchase Program

In February 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a $25.0 million share repurchase program. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased and cancelled 694,260 shares of common stock, which in the aggregate equaled $11.5 million at an average share price of $16.50. The share repurchase plan expired on December 31, 2020.

Other Business Updates

Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, the Company will consolidate and reorganize its operating segments. The three reorganized segments will be: Utilities, Energy and Pipeline Services.

The Company announced new or renewed contracts totaling approximately $285 million in value during the fourth quarter. In January 2021 the Company announced a Limited Notice to Proceed (“LNTP”) on a solar project with an initial value of $19 million and an anticipated final contract value over $200 million. The awards for the quarter included:

A new solar award with a value over $100 million for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-solar facility in Texas;

Two new pipeline awards with a combined value over $39 million for microtunneling projects located in North Tampa Bay and Silicon Valley;

A three-year utility award valued at approximately $36 million for maintenance on a gas pipeline system in Northern California, and;

The renewal of a Master Service Agreement with a major energy customer for pipeline maintenance in the Canadian oil sands with an anticipated value of over $110 million over five years.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 897,338 $ 789,778 $ 3,491,497 $ 3,106,329 Cost of revenue 799,582 700,264 3,121,283 2,775,403 Gross profit 97,756 89,514 370,214 330,926 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,181 48,574 202,835 190,051 Transaction and related costs 3,177 — 3,430 — Operating income 44,398 40,940 163,949 140,875 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 520 34 379 (690 ) Other income (expense), net 418 (13 ) 1,234 (3,134 ) Interest income 18 345 376 955 Interest expense (2,769 ) (2,603 ) (20,299 ) (20,097 ) Income before provision for income taxes 42,585 38,703 145,639 117,909 Provision for income taxes (10,773 ) (11,192 ) (40,656 ) (33,812 ) Net income 31,812 27,511 104,983 84,097 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (566 ) (9 ) (1,770 ) Net income attributable to Primoris $ 31,811 $ 26,945 $ 104,974 $ 82,327 Dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.53 $ 2.17 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.53 $ 2.16 $ 1.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 48,104 50,478 48,303 50,784 Diluted 48,410 50,711 48,633 51,084





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,744 $ 120,286 Accounts receivable, net 432,455 404,911 Contract assets 325,849 344,806 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,218 42,704 Total current assets 1,115,266 912,707 Property and equipment, net 356,194 375,888 Operating lease assets 207,320 242,385 Deferred tax assets 1,909 1,100 Intangible assets, net 61,012 69,829 Goodwill 215,103 215,103 Other long-term assets 12,776 13,453 Total assets $ 1,969,580 $ 1,830,465 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 245,906 $ 235,972 Contract liabilities 267,227 192,397 Accrued liabilities 200,673 183,501 Dividends payable 2,887 2,919 Current portion of long-term debt 47,722 55,659 Total current liabilities 764,415 670,448 Long-term debt, net of current portion 268,835 295,642 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 137,913 171,225 Deferred tax liabilities 13,548 17,819 Other long-term liabilities 70,077 45,801 Total liabilities 1,254,788 1,200,935 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 89,098 97,130 Retained earnings 624,694 531,291 Accumulated other comprehensive income 958 76 Noncontrolling interest 37 1,028 Total stockholders’ equity 714,792 629,530 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,969,580 $ 1,830,465





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 104,983 $ 84,097 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82,497 85,400 Stock-based compensation expense 2,274 1,579 Gain on sale of property and equipment (8,059 ) (11,947 ) Unrealized loss on interest rate swap 2,762 3,619 Other non-cash items 374 320 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,035 ) (28,240 ) Contract assets 19,288 19,677 Other current assets 12,488 (7,248 ) Net deferred tax liabilities (assets) (5,080 ) 13,947 Other long-term assets 2,170 1,249 Accounts payable 9,577 (13,894 ) Contract liabilities 74,791 (1,221 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 747 (3,191 ) Accrued liabilities 20,142 (22,924 ) Other long-term liabilities 23,008 (3,242 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 311,927 117,981 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (64,357 ) (94,494 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 21,851 28,621 Net cash used in investing activities (42,506 ) (65,873 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit — 212,880 Payments on revolving line of credit — (212,880 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 33,873 55,008 Repayment of long-term debt (68,884 ) (72,077 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock purchased under a long-term incentive plan 578 1,804 Payment of taxes on conversion of Restricted Stock Units (572 ) (1,519 ) Cash distribution to noncontrolling interest holders (1,000 ) (3,505 ) Repurchase of common stock from a related party — (50,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (11,453 ) — Dividends paid (11,594 ) (12,211 ) Other (3,771 ) (784 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (62,823 ) (83,284 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (140 ) 399 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 206,458 (30,777 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 120,286 151,063 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 326,744 $ 120,286



