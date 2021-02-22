Associa Carolinas Promotes Phillip Smith to General Manager

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Carolinas recently promoted Phillip Smith, CMCA® to general manager of Carolina Arbors in Durham, NC.

Mr. Smith has been a member of the Associa family for more than eight years, originally serving as a lifestyle assistant at an active adult community in Cary, NC. In 2016, he started at Carolina Arbors and quickly advanced his position and responsibilities. As the new onsite general manager, Mr. Smith will serve Carolina Arbors’ residents and board members with unparalleled customer service, on-site management, and day-to-day oversight of the property. He will be responsible for managing project, interacting with the HOA board and its committees, coordinating vendors, and managing a 13-member team committed to providing unmatched management services.

Carolina Arbors is an active adult community in the heart of North Carolina, featuring 1,292 single family homes. Residents of the community enjoy access to a 38,000 square foot clubhouse with on-site staff offices, meeting spaces, and a large ballroom, as well as an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce courts, a community garden, dog park, gym, and a group fitness center.

“Phillip has been an asset to Associa Carolina since he joined our team, and as the new general manager of Carolina Arbors, we know he will continue to play an indispensable role in the community’s continued success,” stated Ed Corless, Associa Carolinas president. “His proven commitment to customer service and passion for building relationships with residents and board members is outstanding and will continue to be a critical part of his new role, as Associa Carolinas continues to provide the best management and service experience in our market.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com