Adverum to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Highlight Updated ADVM-022 Development Plans in Wet AMD, Recent Business Progress, and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Key Opinion Leader Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., director of clinical research, Sierra Eye Associates, and OPTIC and INFINITY trial investigator will participate on this call

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET to highlight significant progress in the development plans for ADVM-022 in wet AMD, recent business progress, and report fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

Key Opinion Leader, Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., director of clinical research, Sierra Eye Associates, and OPTIC and INFINITY trial investigator will participate on this call.

The live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and refer to the “Adverum Biotechnologies’ Conference Call.” It is recommended call participants dial in 15 minutes in advance. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.


