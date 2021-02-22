Atreca to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Panel discussion time: 1:20 p.m. EST

Title: “Novel Oncology Targets”

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Presentation time: 7:00 a.m. EST

33rd Annual Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Fireside chat time: 4:00 p.m. EDT

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright and Roth presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com. An archived replay of both presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

