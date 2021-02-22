Kia Unveils First-Ever Virtual Auto Show Experience in Canada

Kia Virtual Auto Show is an interactive, immersive user platform that gives Canadians front-row access to the brand’s versatile lineup and special announcements this spring

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada unveiled its first-ever Virtual Auto Show Experience, ( www.kiavirtualautoshow.ca ) an advanced, immersive virtual brand platform that promises to connect Canadians with Kia’s innovative lineup of products, from February 22nd until April 30th, 2021. The first of its kind in Canada, the unique, 3D environment provides Canadians, media, and automotive enthusiasts the ability to experience the full Kia Canada lineup, partake in interactive virtual experiences, and to witness Canadian-specific new product launches. The free, virtual platform is fully accessible by desktop and offers a modified mobile option, allowing Canadians to discover a world of vehicles from the comfort and safety of home.



“What began as a solution to not having in-person auto shows evolved into a contemporary, category-leading consumer experience,” says Kia Canada’s Chief Operating Officer, Elias El-Achhab. “Our team has created a truly immersive virtual space, and we can’t wait for Canadians to see everything they are able to do within our platform that leverages innovative technology,” he adds.

A Virtual Experience

While we can’t connect in person just yet – every Canadian will have the opportunity to learn more about the Kia models they’re drawn to, from full 3D models to interior 360s. Users will enter the platform to a central lobby space, where they’ll be greeted with a fly-by video of the full virtual environment. Within, they can visit specific models, special presentations or one of Kia’s four environments: Performance, Safety, Technology and Green.

“The best way to fully experience our award-winning products is in person, however given the impact of COVID-19, we’ve pivoted to leverage actual design data to help bring our vehicles to life in this virtual environment,” says Michael Kopke, Kia Canada’s Director of Marketing. “The virtual auto show presents the perfect opportunity to engage one-on-one with the brand, at your own pace and in the comfort and safety of home,” he adds.

Visiting the Kia Canada Lineup

Attendees can peruse the complete Kia Canada lineup to learn more about the award-winning array of products. When discovering each model, users will be brought to a tailored breakout room where they can explore the model in 3D, inside and out, and 24/7 live chat support with a Kia specialist is available to respond to any product questions, or to book an appointment at a Kia dealership.

Kia has even made it that much easier to envision a new model in your driveway – quite literally. The Virtual Auto Show’s AR extension for mobile allows users to project any given model into their immediate surroundings, to visualize it as their very own. Canadians are encouraged to share their most creative photo of their AR in-action, using the hashtag #KiaVASExperience or by tagging @KiaCanada for a chance to win weekly prizes (rules and regulations available here ).

News-Worthy Announcements

The Kia Virtual Auto Show will also house two special new product introductions from the executive team at Kia Canada. The first will take place in the platform tomorrow, Tuesday February 23rd at 2:00p.m. EST. Follow @kiacanada to stay-tuned for timing and dates of upcoming product news.

Games, Prizes and More

The brand has introduced a number of epic prizes to be won by visiting the platform. Users can collect a series of badges by engaging with different brand experiences. Each badge collected counts as an entry towards the chance to win tons of daily prizes and a grand prize of a 1-year lease on a Kia Stinger GT Limited (rules and regulations available here ).

The Kia Virtual Auto Show is accessible here, and is active and free to Canadians until April 30th, 2021.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan “The Power to Surprise,” symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.



Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Amanda Chouinard or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T. 416 366 7735 x0244

Jennifer Szmilko

PR & Communications Manager

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T. 905-302-5452

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08440680-fe6a-4121-95ae-b938a3d6183b