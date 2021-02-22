LiveArea Names Executive to Lead its Innovation Lab and Creative Studio

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW), today announced the appointment of Rashmi Sethi as Group Creative Director and head of the company’s newly incubated Innovation Lab and Creative Studio. The facility will centralize the company’s global work designing and building prototypes and accelerators for global clients.



Sethi brings to LiveArea more than 20 years of experience working in innovation, experience design, and digital business transformation. She has a multi-disciplinary background in economics, science, and statistics, and is a practitioner of design thinking. She has led experience design and digital product innovation teams, R&D labs, creative studios, and global consulting in a variety of global companies, including Publicis Sapient, SAP Labs, Fair Isaac Corporation, ANZ IT, and more.

“As a hands-on creative leader adept at both experience strategy and execution, Rashmi will partner with our Experience and Innovation global leadership to see and realize innovation opportunities across a wide landscape and establish a broader LiveArea footprint in India and the Asia Pacific region for connected commerce experiences,” said Barry Fiske, Senior Vice President of Global Experience and Innovation, LiveArea. “The skills and unique vision she brings to her work are a powerful combination for LiveArea clients as they turn to us as their trusted partner for digital transformation.”

Through LiveArea’s Bangalore, India-based Innovation Lab, Rashmi and her team will assist global clients in rapidly inventing, prototyping, and testing new products and business ideas leveraging emerging technologies. This work aligns with new services LiveArea launched late last year, including NXT Intelligence™, Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT Intelligence™, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

