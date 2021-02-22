Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Company management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in February and March:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and archived replays will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com  


