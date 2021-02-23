International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXHK) 2021 is Expected to Redefine Motor Shows
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst tons of negative news on motor shows in the market since 2018, from cancellations to withdrawals of brands from participating, the first edition of the Hong Kong International MotorXpo (IMXHK) will be held from 18 to 24 August this year, as announced by the organiser today.
Taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo, a world-class exhibition venue near the Hong Kong International Airport, IMXHK strives to bring new catalysts to the global automobile industry, and to redefine motor shows. It also aims to contribute to the revival of the Hong Kong’s economy after the hit of COVID-19.
“Thanks to the Hong Kong Government’s HK$1,020 million-worth anti-pandemic measures to support the exhibition industry, the organiser can enjoy more flexibility in offering subsidies and discounts to exhibitors for showcasing their concepts cars, especially electric vehicles and exclusive cars at the show,” said Carmen Au Yeung, General Manager of International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited.
Invitations have been made to automobile headquarters and manufacturers through the organiser’s operating arm in Europe. Brands are welcomed to send their latest models, prototypes, concept cars, electric cars, connected car models to participate in IMXHK 2021, under an unbeatable offer by the organiser.
The organiser is cautiously confident that with the current measures by the Hong Kong Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the readiness of vaccination, normal trades and economic activities will resume in Hong Kong at a speed higher than expected and the demand for long-awaited international events will be overwhelming.
So far, car design studios and brands such as GFG Style, Iso Rivalta, Aston Martin, FIAT, Tesla, and MV Agusta have confirmed their participation in this new event and the organiser will announce more brands from Mainland China and Europe very soon.
“IMXHK is no doubt a brand-new opportunity for GFG Style, considering Hong Kong’s proximity to the richest areas of the Southern part of Mainland China. It is the best gateway for us to tap into the market, not to mention that the penetration rate of luxury car brands in the region has been on the rise,” said Fabrizio Giugiaro, CEO of GFG Style, one of the confirmed participating brands.
The city has also played host to many world-class events and exhibitions every year. As a new motor event in the region, IMXHK is furnished with a wide variety of elements under “Mobility Plus +”, which differentiates itself from other mega auto shows in Mainland China, such as those taking place in Beijing and Shanghai.
“It is a platform that connects the world’s best builders, finest brands and most admired designers with modish individuals. It also connects a wider scope of stakeholders of mobility, making it more dynamic, fun, and relevant to all walks of life,” Ms. Au Yeung added.
The organiser has also responded to the need of the industry in hunting for partners, investors, and capital as a result of CASE. One of the highlights is a Global Automotive Strategic Investment Summit, jointly organised with Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group as well as the University of Hong Kong. It sets to look into the diversified investment opportunities and the functions of Hong Kong in facilitating financing of future mobility.
Leveraging on the competitive edge of Hong Kong as an international financial centre, the Summit will definitely draw investors’ eyeballs to the latest developments and corporate actions of auto manufacturers. Influential speakers will shed important insights into the prospect of future mobility, including forecasting M&A activities of auto and autotech sectors, identifying investment hotspots, and reviewing future mobility strategies, etc.
The recent surge of stock price and IPO activities of electric vehicles sectors have also proven Hong Kong as an ideal place for marketing and listing of many new auto makers and auto tech companies, given the strong investors base of Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s IPO market has been the biggest beneficiary of the tensing Sino-US relations, which have driven an increasing number of Mainland Chinese companies to have secondary listings in Hong Kong after issuance of shares in the international market. In addition to a range of strategic benefits, these companies also enjoy the comfort and satisfaction of homecoming.
IMXHK looks forward to welcoming more brands to Hong Kong very soon and to making this mega event an unforgettable one for every visitor.
Mr K L Yun
Mr K L Yun
International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited
+852 3955 1175
kin.yun@imxhk.com
