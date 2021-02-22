Human Rights Council Must Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) - Zero Draft Delivers Zero Justice: TGTE

Tamil Mothers of the Disappered

We are morally angered that the Zero Draft Resolution submitted by Core Group on Sri Lanka Fails the Victims of Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity & War Crimes

On Feb 22, 2002 Tamil National Leader Mr. Velupillai Pirabaharan signed Cease-Fire Agreement with Sri Lankan government under the auspices of the Royal Norwegian Government to give peace a chance.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)