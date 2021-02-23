Green Development LLC announces the completion of solar farms in Glocester and Hopkinton

Green Development LLC, the leading developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects in Rhode Island, announces the completion of new solar farms.

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Development, LLC announced today that they had completed construction on solar farm projects in Glocester and Hopkinton. The projects, which employed hundreds of workers, have been completed, connected to the grid and are generating clean renewable energy.

The “White Oak” project in Glocester is located at 74 White Oak Lane. The farm and the land are owned by the Phillips family, and they have been growing fruits and vegetables for generations. The farm will remain in operation, as the solar project will only use approximately 6 acres of the property, which totals over 78 acres. The construction phase lasted almost one year, and the solar farm will generate 2,968,000 kWh annually, enough to meet the annual electricity needs of 442 households. Approximately 85 to 95 people worked on this project, including subcontractors, electricians and Green employees.

The “Hopkinton Main” project located at 310 Main Street in Hopkinton sits on approximately 67 acres of private land. Construction on this project lasted for one year employing over 140 employees, vendors and subcontractors. The project will produce 15,762,000 kWh annually – enough electricity to support 2346 households a year. Both projects will provide energy to Johnson and Wales University and several housing authorities and agencies across the state, including West Warwick Housing, Pawtucket Housing and ONE Neighborhood Builders. Green will also a sell a portion of the power directly to National Grid under the Renewable Energy Growth Program to help Rhode Island and National Grid meet their renewable energy goals.

“The renewable energy sector continues to produce the jobs of the future, and we are extremely grateful to be able to create so many employment opportunities for Rhode Islanders during the pandemic. We also have the added benefit of building projects that continue to benefit Rhode Island’s environment and help us move one small step closer to fossil fuel independence. Each time a project is connected to the grid - no matter how small, no matter how big – it is a step forward,” stated Mark DePasquale, founder of Green Development.

– About Green Development –

Green Development LLC, founded by Mark DePasquale in 2009, is Rhode Island’s leading wind and solar energy company. It is distinguished by its project management efficiency, supply chain and logistics expertise, operations and maintenance capabilities and speed to market.

Green’s current portfolio includes more than 78 MW of solar and wind projects in operation. Approximately 111 MW is scheduled to go online this year, resulting in a total of 189 MW of renewable energy projects operated and managed by Green Development by the end of 2021. For more information, please visit www.green-ri.com and follow us @GreenDevLLC.