COVID-19: Council adopts conclusions on human rights-based recovery

The Council today approved conclusions reaffirming the EU’s commitment to human rights in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU recognises that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic consequences are increasingly having a negative impact on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including civic space. The pandemic further deepens pre-existing inequalities and increases pressure on persons in vulnerable situations.

In light of this, the EU reaffirms that a socio-economic response with human rights at its core will allow for a better and more sustainable recovery.

The EU undertakes to ensure that its response to COVID-19 upholds the dignity and human rights of all without discrimination of any kind. No one should be left behind and no human right ignored.

Human rights, democracy and the rule of law will therefore remain at the heart of the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the Council conclusions on the EU Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024.

EU action should also be guided by the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as the COVID-19 pandemic is also a wake-up call to the even greater threat of climate change and environmental degradation.

Finally, the Council acknowledges the important contribution made by all members of Team Europe, as part of the global EU response to COVID-19, and their contribution to demonstrating EU global leadership, responsibility and solidarity.