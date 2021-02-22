Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,922 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19: Council adopts conclusions on human rights-based recovery

Council of the European Union Download logo

The Council today approved conclusions reaffirming the EU’s commitment to human rights in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU recognises that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic consequences are increasingly having a negative impact on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including civic space. The pandemic further deepens pre-existing inequalities and increases pressure on persons in vulnerable situations.

In light of this, the EU reaffirms that a socio-economic response with human rights at its core will allow for a better and more sustainable recovery.

The EU undertakes to ensure that its response to COVID-19 upholds the dignity and human rights of all without discrimination of any kind. No one should be left behind and no human right ignored.

Human rights, democracy and the rule of law will therefore remain at the heart of the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the Council conclusions on the EU Action Plan for Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024.

EU action should also be guided by the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as the COVID-19 pandemic is also a wake-up call to the even greater threat of climate change and environmental degradation.

Finally, the Council acknowledges the important contribution made by all members of Team Europe, as part of the global EU response to COVID-19, and their contribution to demonstrating EU global leadership, responsibility and solidarity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.

You just read:

COVID-19: Council adopts conclusions on human rights-based recovery

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.