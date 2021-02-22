AtNetPlus’s Wave of Promotions and New Team Members

/EIN News/ -- STOW, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtNetPlus, an award-winning IT Managed Services and Security provider, has seen one of its best years of growth since the business opened its doors in 1998.



AtNetPlus welcomed its newest team members this past month: Tom Malatesta and Alex Johnson. Both gentlemen joined the team as Support Desk Analysts to assist clients with helpdesk support.

AtNetPlus would also like to spotlight the most recent promotions and the individuals who deserve recognition: Ben Harvey and Chad Reich have been promoted from Support Desk Analysts to Senior Support Desk Analysts to serve as escalation points and to recognize their more advanced technical expertise. Tyler McDaniel has been promoted from Support Desk Analyst to Field Technician to service client’s onsite needs and continue the upward climb to becoming an engineer. Lance Davis has been promoted from Support Desk Analyst to NOC Technician and now plays a pivotal role with internal systems and alerts that support both AtNetPlus and its clients. Congratulations are in order for these stellar individuals!

If you or someone you know is looking to kickstart a career in technology and wants to be a part of a team that values career growth, AtNetPlus is currently hiring:

https://atnetplus.com/careers/

Coming out of a turbulent year that still resulted in growth, Marissa Morris of AtNetPlus states that, “We couldn’t have done it without the resilience and hard work of our staff and leadership. Everyone played a large part in maintaining our company culture which is the foundation of our company’s continued success.”

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

As an IT Managed Service provider, AtNetPlus helps businesses take control of their technology. They work with companies to implement the best solutions that fit their wants and needs – all within their budget. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network monitoring, help desk support, security services, and business continuity/data backup solutions.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Marissa Morris

Marketing Communications Manager

AtNetPlus, Inc.

Phone: 330-945-5685

Fax: 330-945-5684

news@atnetplus.com

http://www.AtNetPlus.com