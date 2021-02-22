BPO and ICT Firm MCI Announces Nova Scotia-Wide Expansion of Remote Work Positions

Leading Canadian tech-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) & information and communications technology (ICT) firm located in Nova Scotia, Canada MCI is taking applications for its growing at-home division, remote training, and instruction teams are strategic moves by MCI Canada to accommodate current and future growth.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI, the parent company of The Sydney Call Centre Inc. , took the uncertainty of 2020 and turned it into opportunity by transforming office jobs into work-at-home positions in the company across North America. The Sydney Call Centre’s employees continued success during the pandemic has encouraged MCI to make the strategic investment to expand operations to all of the Nova Scotia province.



With the growth of public and private sector programs and new business won by MCI, the company expanded its at-home model. With the immense talent and hardworking team assembled in the Sydney, Nova Scotia site, it was a natural evolution to expand operations. 2020 brought unprecedented changes in the workplace environment due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). After initially suffering material setbacks in the workforce due to lock downs, MCI nimbly and effectively scaled up a once-modest work-from-home team to unprecedented scale.

As an organization, since 2017, MCI grew by a factor of ten times the last few years via organic and inorganic growth and MCI is bringing on thousands of new jobs with the entirety of North America as the hiring pool. This is a game changer for MCI’s highly diverse client base that sometimes needs very specific experience in required hiring profiles. Even in the face of a global pandemic, the fundamentals for MCI’s tech-enabled BPO services are very strong.

MCI Chief Executive Officer Anthony Marlowe released the following statement:

“The incredible success of The Sydney Call Centre, and the business-friendly environment in Nova Scotia made this an easy decision to expand operations to the entirety of the Nova Scotia Province. Despite initial spikes in 2020 employee attrition due to the onset of emergency procedures/COVID-19, our team in Sydney has expertly executed the scaled-up work-from-home model. Like it has in the United States, our highly scalable model will continue to please employees and clients alike across all of Nova Scotia.”

The Sydney Call Centre now employs almost 650 people between the Sydney site and Sydney work-from-home and another 100 remote employees across Sydney, Nova Scotia. MCI is seeking to hire an additional 350 Nova Scotian employees in 2021. “We feel now there is a lot of call center talent yet to be tapped, especially in Mainland Halifax, and the peninsula. MCI has a particular interest in applicants from the Port Hawkesbury area due to the deep talent pool of representatives and the long-standing history of premium call center work,” Marlowe said. Candidates with a strong work ethic and a desire to grow are encouraged to apply today .

For more information please visit:

→ MCI: https://www.mci.world/

→ Careers at MCI: https://careers-mci.icims.com

→ Careers at The Sydney Call Centre https://careers-thesydneycentre.icims.com/

About MCI

In 2019 Marlowe Companies Inc. (MCI) was named by Inc. Magazine as Iowa’s Fastest Growing Company in the State of Iowa and was named the 452nd Fastest Growing Privately Company in the USA, making the coveted top 500 for the first time. MCI’s subsidiaries had previously made Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies 17 times respectively.

MCI is headquartered in Iowa City, IA, and has 16 customer contact management centers, IT services, and business process outsourcing service delivery facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nova Scotia, South Dakota, and Texas.

MCI is a technology and services company that provides contemporary digital customer experience (CX) tools in conjunction with human capital to some of the largest companies in the world. With a diverse customer base of almost 150 public and private sector clients, MCI is providing industry-leading software and workforces to meet modern omni-channel customer journeys. MCI is enabling our clients’ vision of cutting-edge customer experience through customized smart technology like AlaaS, BPOaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and NLPaaS. MCI’s position as a leader in the technology enabled customer contact management space is hallmarked by insightful analytics reporting and actionable data to ensure client and customer satisfaction. MCI’s technology suite of products and services work seamlessly together to enable our clients to focus on their business, while we expertly focus on their customers experiences.

Driving modernization through digitalization, MCI ensures clients do more for less. MCI is the holding company for a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services operating companies. MCI organically grows, acquires and operates companies that have a synergistic products and services portfolios, including but not limited to Automated Contact Center Solutions (ACCS), customer contact management, IT Services (IT Schedule 70), and Temporary and Administrative Professional Staffing (TAPS Schedule 736), Business Process Management (BPM), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO),Claims Processing, Collections, Customer Experience Provider (CXP), Customer Service, Digital Experience Provider (DXP),Account Receivables Management (ARM), Application Software Development, Managed Services, and Technology Services, to mid-market, Federal, State, and local, and enterprise partners.

MCI now employs 5,000+ talented individuals with 122+ diverse North American client partners across the following MCI brands: GravisApps, Mass Markets, MCI Federal Services (MFS), The Sydney Call Center, OnBrand24, and Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP).

★ For more information, please visit or https://www.mci.world/ or https://www.thesydneycentre.com/

Lyndee Rose, Director MCI | Tel: 561-475-0418