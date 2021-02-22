Global Mobile Electric Stimulator Market Size-Forecast 2026

ACP, ActivLife Technologies, Ad Rem Technology, Andon Health, Besmed Health Business, Biomedical, Bioness, Bioresearch, BISON Medical, BodyWorks International, C.H. Medical Systems, Chattanooga International, CU Medical Systems, Current Solutions, Easy Healthcare, Enraf-Nonius, Everyway Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Firstkind Medical, GAES, Globus Corporation, Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology, Hannox International, Hans Dinslage, Hicare, I-TECH Medical Division, Ibramed, ITO, Lanaform, Medisana, Mettler Electronics, MIGA Medical, Myotronics, Novuqare, OG Wellness Technologies, RehabMedic, Roscoe Medical, Sauna Italia, Shenzhen Roundwhale Technology, Shenzhen XFT Medical, SunMedix, TensCare, The Prometheus Group, Tianjin Shunbo Medical Equipment, Tic Medizintechnik, Trimpeks Healthcare, V2U Healthcare, Verity Medical, Visiomed, Young Won Medical and Zynex Medical are key players.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Mobile Electric Stimulator Market will grow with a CAGR value of 4.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market is highly driven by factors such as the high prevalence of arthritis, the increasing number of road accident cases leading to head and spine injuries, and the rising trend of using smart portable devices by athletes and sportspersons to stimulate muscle contraction.



Key Market Insights

The hand-held segment will be the dominant segment owing to its high popularity amongst physiotherapists, sportspersons, athletes, doctors in hospitals, and at-home patients.

The fastest-growing segment in terms of end-user is the home healthcare setting

The neuromuscular electrical stimulator or TENS will be the largest segment based on the market value

ACP, ActivLife Technologies, Ad Rem Technology, Andon Health, Besmed Health Business, Biomedical, Bioness, Bioresearch, BISON Medical, BodyWorks International, C.H. Medical Systems, Chattanooga International, CU Medical Systems, MIGA Medical, Myotronics, Novuqare, OG Wellness Technologies, RehabMedic, Roscoe Medical, Sauna Italia, Shenzhen Roundwhale Technology, Shenzhen XFT Medical, SunMedix, TensCare, The Prometheus Group, Tianjin Shunbo Medical Equipment, Tic Medizintechnik, Trimpeks Healthcare, V2U Healthcare, Verity Medical, Visiomed, Young Won Medical, and Zynex Medical among others are the top players in the mobile electric stimulator market.

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hand-Held

Wearable

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics

Physiotherapy Centers

Sports Clinics

Home Healthcare Setting

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulator

Interferential Therapy

Functional Electrical Stimulator

Reciprocal EMG Triggered Stimulator

Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulator

Direct Current Electrical Stimulator

High-Voltage Pulsed Current Electrical Stimulator

Burst Mode Alternating Current Stimulator

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

