Global Mobile Electric Stimulator Market Size-Forecast 2026
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Mobile Electric Stimulator Market will grow with a CAGR value of 4.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market is highly driven by factors such as the high prevalence of arthritis, the increasing number of road accident cases leading to head and spine injuries, and the rising trend of using smart portable devices by athletes and sportspersons to stimulate muscle contraction.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mobile Electric Stimulator Market - Forecast to 2026"
Key Market Insights
- The hand-held segment will be the dominant segment owing to its high popularity amongst physiotherapists, sportspersons, athletes, doctors in hospitals, and at-home patients.
- The fastest-growing segment in terms of end-user is the home healthcare setting
- The neuromuscular electrical stimulator or TENS will be the largest segment based on the market value
- ACP, ActivLife Technologies, Ad Rem Technology, Andon Health, Besmed Health Business, Biomedical, Bioness, Bioresearch, BISON Medical, BodyWorks International, C.H. Medical Systems, Chattanooga International, CU Medical Systems, MIGA Medical, Myotronics, Novuqare, OG Wellness Technologies, RehabMedic, Roscoe Medical, Sauna Italia, Shenzhen Roundwhale Technology, Shenzhen XFT Medical, SunMedix, TensCare, The Prometheus Group, Tianjin Shunbo Medical Equipment, Tic Medizintechnik, Trimpeks Healthcare, V2U Healthcare, Verity Medical, Visiomed, Young Won Medical, and Zynex Medical among others are the top players in the mobile electric stimulator market.
Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hand-Held
- Wearable
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics
- Physiotherapy Centers
- Sports Clinics
- Home Healthcare Setting
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator
- Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulator
- Interferential Therapy
- Functional Electrical Stimulator
- Reciprocal EMG Triggered Stimulator
- Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulator
- Direct Current Electrical Stimulator
- High-Voltage Pulsed Current Electrical Stimulator
- Burst Mode Alternating Current Stimulator
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
