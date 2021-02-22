Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VYGR MARCH 24 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. – VYGR

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=voyager-therapeutics-inc&id=2560 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=voyager-therapeutics-inc&id=2560

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 24, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Company’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters; the Company’s IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


