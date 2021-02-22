Vooks Wants Every Child Reading, Gives Away Service FREE for 48-Hours to Celebrate ‘NEA’s Read Across America Day’ Starting Tuesday, March 2

The Special ‘Read Along With Vooks’ Initiative Gives Kids Around the World Free Access to the Entire Vooks Library for the First Time Ever -- Vooks Puts the Spotlight on ‘National Reading Month’ Throughout March with Live Read-Alongs via Facebook on March 12, 19, and 26

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vooks , the world’s first and only streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation, is celebrating the National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2 with the launch of the “Read Along With Vooks” initiative—a special 48-hour free preview opening up Vooks’ entire library to users across the globe for the first time ever. The preview begins at 12 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 2 and concludes Wednesday, March 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

“Read Along With Vooks” aims to get every child reading on March 2, inspiring them to love books with a sweeping slate of marquee titles, new releases, and award-winners that are completely kid-safe, ad-free, and easy to use. Vooks’ unparalleled selection is carefully curated for children ages two through eight, and includes several Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ‘Curious George®’ favorites; as well as the Robert Frost classic “The Road Not Taken,” from Familius Publishing; and informative true stories “Sweet Dreams, Sarah” and “Beautiful Shades Of Brown,” both from Creston Books, among many others. Readers can enjoy the free preview by visiting Vooks.com , and can get involved and help spread the word using #ReadAlongWithVooks and the NEA’s #ReadAcrossAmerica.



Additionally, as part of the “National Reading Month,” Vooks is presenting a series of live read-alongs happening throughout March. Readers can join the fun by visiting the Vooks Facebook page for an interactive event designed to spread the joy of reading and spark the imagination. Live read-alongs are currently scheduled for March 12, 19, and 26. Featured titles include Kitty O’Meara’s “And The People Stayed Home” on March 12, a poem about hope and positivity amidst the global pandemic from Tra Publishing, narrated by OscarⓇ-winning actress Kate Winslet; as well as “Unicorn and Horse,” Familius Publishing’s popular story about differences, on March 19; and Jonathan Sundy’s whimsical friendship tale “Where Are You?” on March 26.

Vooks (rhymes with “books”) conveniently highlights special categories targeted to pre-school and elementary-aged readers, as well as the streaming service’s most popular and newly-released titles, making it a popular platform among parents, caregivers, and teachers, alike. Vooks is the fastest growing company in its class with readers in nearly 200,000 elementary schools in 175 countries, boasting the quickest adoption rate from teachers around the world.

The service is available worldwide and can be enjoyed on all popular devices including Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Apple TV, as well as Android platforms and devices, Roku, and Amazon TV Fire Stick. Readers can enjoy unlimited access to the platform’s diverse content library for $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year. The platform also offers a free 30-day trial for those who would like to interact with Vooks before purchasing.

"With the ‘Read Along With Vooks’ initiative, we hope to reach as many children as possible all around the world,” said Marshall Bex, Vooks Co-Founder and CEO. “Just in time for this special event, Vooks is proud to unveil a bold, redesigned platform with new features to make the reading experience more intuitive, interactive, and personal. Subscribers can now customize their profiles with creative icons and vivid colors, while enjoying a wide range of freshly added resources, and a special function that allows readers to save their favorite stories so they can come back and enjoy them again and again. We are also excited to present curated collections putting the spotlight on books with rich themes of bravery, creativity, kindness, and friendship, as well as biographies.”

"We are releasing a ton of new content at Vooks, with multiple new titles dropping every week! Our users can expect that pace to keep up, with new content from top authors/illustrators/publishers, as well as original books from the Vooks Studios team," said Russell Hirtzel, Vooks Chief Content Officer and Co-Founder. "Our mission has always been to spread joy to children around the world, and to inspire a love of reading. Kids everywhere deserve a chance to discover the joy of reading, and making Vooks free for 48 hours for the NEA’s Read Across America Day is the perfect opportunity. We have a lot of fun new titles coming soon and are so excited to share them with our young readers around the world!"

"Vooks is powered by an extensive content library that is constantly growing as we continue to add more new and classic books that young readers will love,” said Shannon Bex, Vooks Chief Communications Officer and Co-Founder. “Strong partnerships with leading publishers around the world enable Vooks to stock our digital shelves with beloved collections such as Margret & H.A. Rey’s ‘Curious George®’ from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as well as Sleeping Bear Press’ hit 'Little Sock’ franchise, and Lerner Publishing Group’s ‘Chelsea’s Chinese New Year’—delivering a creative and innovative reading experience that simply cannot be found anywhere else.”

About Vooks

Vooks is the world’s first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation. With an expansive library of titles, the Vooks storybook experience adds slight animation, sound and narration to classic and award-winning books that are loved by parents and educators alike. The kid-safe and ad-free streaming library of read-aloud animated storybooks transforms the reading experience by bringing words to life in order to spark every child's imagination. Vooks combines the love, trust and safety of children’s books with the convenience of online streaming, for a whole new way to experience stories. Founded in 2018, Vooks is headquartered in Portland, OR. To learn more about the Company and services, visit Vooks.com and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .





Attachment

Cindy@Vooks.com