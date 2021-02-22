SBT ALLIANCE LAUNCHES NEW IOT SECURITY ASSESSMENT REPORT

Engineered to enhance the security and performance of today's IoT systems

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and systems partner, SBT Alliance, launches a new security threat and system assessment report. As security breaches continue to escalate at an ever-increasing speed, SBT's new IoT system security assessment uncovers security vulnerabilities posed by possible insecure IoT devices, stagnant system maintenance procedures, and outdated software security patches.

Originally designed to provide a standard system health check of the Daintree Networked Wireless Controls System, SBT's updated Daintree Scan & Secure Assessment™ Report now goes a step further to detail system underperformance and the system's current security posture.

"As one of the original systems engineers at Daintree, I know first-hand the many benefits that the Daintree system brings to clients. I've seen over the years clients benefit from the system's ability to manage a portfolio of smart buildings, vastly reduce operating expenses, and gain from real-time analytics to improve building occupant comfort and safety. I have also seen what can happen when systems go unattended for multiple years.

That's why my SBT team of system engineers and I created the Daintree Scan & Secure Assessment. The goal was to provide a quick and easy system health check that went deeper into system functionality to detail key performance recommendations and most importantly any security vulnerabilities." – Tony Garcia, CTO at SBT Alliance

SBT's aptly named Daintree Scan & Secure Assessment -- or DSSA Report -- helps end-user clients ensure their system runs at peak performance and their system security credentials are up-to-date.

SBT's Daintree Scan & Secure Assessment

Analyzes system configuration and functionality

Details vital security vulnerabilities

Tabulates system performance and health

Details critical IoT device warnings and alerts

Provides system optimization best practices

As the industry's leading IoT systems and solutions partner, SBT is excited to announce this new IoT system assessment tool. As part of SBT's IoT Ecosystem of Partners, SBT is committed to ensuring all Daintree Networked Wireless Controls Systems deliver value to customers long into the future.

Current Daintree system end-users interested in diving into their system performance are encouraged to schedule a Daintree Scan & Secure Assessment Report by emailing SBT at DaintreeReport@SBT-Alliance.com.

If organizations are only in the planning stages of a possible facility-based IoT project, they are encouraged to reach out to SBT's leading team of solution engineers at Sales@SBT-Alliance.com

-

About SBT: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces and fund projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.

Attachment

Chris Loeser SBT Alliance 833-728-4468 cloeser@sbt-alliance.com