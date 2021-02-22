Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,904 in the last 365 days.

Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conference

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conference:

  • J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference: Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Stephen Bruffett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.

 About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Attachment 


Kara Leiterman
Schneider
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Steve Bindas
Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com

You just read:

Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.