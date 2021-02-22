Global Pigmented Concrete Market Analysis-Forecasts to 2026
PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, 3M Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., DUPONT, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited and RPM International Inc. are major industry players in the market. CEMEX, Heidelbergcement AG, Covestro AG, Dex-O-Tex, Elite Crete Systems, MAPEI Corporation, Neocrete Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Parchem Construction Supplies are other notable industry participants.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Pigmented Concrete Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 7 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Pigmented concrete is the decorative cement used in the remodeling and renovation of the infrastructure. They are highly recommended in the construction and renovation of driveways and sidewalks. Minimal maintenance along with high-cost effectiveness will drive the pigmented concrete demand. Meeting government standards on cement quality and durability has imposed a positive product adoption in the public infrastructure.
Browse TOC on “Global Pigmented Concrete Market - Forecast to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-pigmented-concrete-market-2739
Dyes pigmented concrete holds the most potential in flooring application
Glossy finish, aesthetic appearance, and high moisture resistance are key attributing factors to drive dyes cement demand in the industry. Commercial building floors are expected to have more strength, resistance, and easy maintenance. Thus, these dye pigments are the best suitable solution for the commercial flooring market. The construction companies are keen on replacing their traditional flooring material such as marble, granite, and linoleum with these glossy finish floorings.
Large number of remodeling activities in the residential sector
Change in lifestyle along with high expenditure on home maintenance has positively driven the decorative concrete demand in the residential sector. Less costing as they can be applied on the existing surface accompanied by short processing duration will influence the industry expansion in this segment.
A shift in consumer trends towards contemporary style walls, patios, and pool decks has boosted the product demand. Moreover, an increase in preference for customized floorings in the backyard and pool areas has open new opportunities for product applicability.
High demand in the Asia Pacific construction market
The booming real estate industry accompanied by the renovation of airports, hospitals, and other public infrastructure will lead to further market expansion. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are projected to be key contributing countries. Heavy investment in public infrastructure to attract foreign investors will fuel the regional demand.
Mergers & Acquisitions are noted in the industry
The industry giants are keen on acquiring and collaborating with the local manufacturers to expand their reach. For instance, by the end of 2021, PPG Industries will complete its acquisition of a Finland-based company i.e. Tikkurila. The company is a renowned manufacturer and distributor of decorative paints and coatings in Finland. In September 2020, Arkema acquired Ideal Work, an Italian decorative flooring company. With this acquisition, the company will strengthen the Bostik expansion in the decorative flooring market.
PPG Industries, 3M Company, BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, DUPONT, RPM International, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., Boral Limited, RPM International Inc., and Ultratech Cement Limited are some of the key players in the industry.
Other key identified players are Heidelbergcement AG, CEMEX, Covestro AGElite Crete Systems, MAPEI Corporation, Parchem Construction Supplies, and Dex-O-Tex, and Neocrete Technologies Pvt Ltd. among others.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-pigmented-concrete-market-2739
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Stained
- Dyed
- Paint
- Tinted sealers
- Integral colour
- Dry shake colour hardener
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Walls
- Floors
- Driveways & Sidewalks
- Pool Decks
- Patios
- Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238