Dermal Fillers Market Size Worth USD 6899.16 Million By 2025 at 13.2% CAGR | Growing Awareness about Invasive-Free Techniques to Boost Global Industry, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermal Fillers Market Overview:

With an increase in awareness about skin regiment and care, the global economic Dermal Fillers Market is expected to witness a healthy 13.2% CAGR growth with a proportional increase in the net total market value amounting approximately to 6,899.16 Million by 2025- an acumen by Market Research Future (MRFR). Introduced as an alternative to traditional anti-aging surgical options like Botox, Dermal fillers, also known as soft tissue fillers, is a minimally invasive technique wherein compounds are injected beneath the surface of human skin to give the subject a more youthful, smooth, and supple look

The vast segmentation and invasive free techniques in the Dermal fillers industry give it an edge by providing options to the consumers of these services can propel the scope of growth in the total contribution of dermal fillers in the market. The introduction of better technologies in the arena of beauty and its maintenance has doubled the potential to boost the growth in the specified avenues attracting more players to pump the competition. To meet the increasing demand, newer products are being developed and launched, which is expected to augment the market share in the forthcoming tenure. However, the high cost bearing treatments and uncertainty of side effects in few cases might hinder the smooth germination of the Dermal fillers market. Many countries like the United States of America have laid down strict FDA norms that standardize the usage of these products with approvals given only after studying the in-depth cause effects and benefits, which might pose as the biggest challenge to the industry.

Latest Trends Post COVID-19 Outbreak:

The outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant hit on the Dermal fillers market across the globe by forcing many clinics and companies to foreclose business due to hindrance in the normality of the world. Market Research Future tentatively accounted a 40% decline in the global Dermal fillers market as compared to its share occupied by the industry in 2019. This is due to lesser aesthetic surgeries in the preceding year. However, the post-COVID era might witness the revival of the lost piece of pie and propel the total revenue generated.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the renowned players listed in the MRFR report are:

ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland)

Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Integra Lifesciences (US)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Sinclair Pharma (UK)

Teoxane laboratories (Switzerland)

The growing partnership, mergers, and acquisitions among key players have resulted in increased competition in the market. The launch of new products is another salient cause that aids in the market expansion and boosts the competition of the market. In 2020, Revance therapeutics, INC announced the launch of the RHA derma filler line. It would be the first and the only FDA approved dermal filler that would correct Dynamic lines and folds in the United States of America. In another example, Aesthetic product manufacturers Bioscience GMBH launched a new product named Hyaprof, an injectable line combining monodensified and polydensified fillers. Further, In October 2020, Allergan Aesthetics entered into an agreement with Luminera, an aesthetics company based in Israel that holds a portfolio and new pipeline in dermal filler products. According to the agreement between the two parties, Allergan will acquire the entire Dermal filler portfolio from Luminera. It further also states that it would take over the R&D pipeline, which would boost Allergan Aesthetics leading dermal filler portfolio with its JUV DERM® collection of fillers, thereby growing the competition in the industry.

Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation:

The global Dermal fillers market is segmented on the basis of the type and application. In the type segment of the global Dermal fillers market, the hyaluronic acid is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the application segment of the global Dermal fillers market, the lip treatment and facial line correction treatment segment is projected to acquire a maximum market share during the forecast period. The growing standards of aesthetic beauty among women shall funnel the growth towards an upward trend.

Dermal Fillers Market Regional Outlook:

The regional analysis of the Dermal fillers market by MRFR points out to possibilities of North America holding the largest market share in the global landscape owing to the increasing demand for newer and better products to match the new beauty standards set. Experimentation in new clinical techniques and products would further enhance the roadmap to make the United States the undefeated champions of withholding the maximum value in this ever-growing industry in the current and possibly the future forecast tenures. The expanding plethora of product portfolio in medical aesthetic will further boost the grip of the Americas in the market in its total global output. The European Market is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the global economy, with almost 45% of their population being in between the age bracket of 35-64 in the year 2019. With a higher number of people falling under this bracket and newer products being launched in the region, which can also be categorized as one of the notable features that might support the growth in this region.

A stark contrast but not a downfall for the Industry can be observed in the Middle Eastern Region, where the accessibility as well the popularity of Dermal fillers still linger lower than the rest of the world. The African regions are predicted to contribute least to the chart due to most the countries being part of the lagging third world economy. However, the presence of unexplored market potentials and launch of new products has shown some indication of contribution and growth in the Middle Eastern countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. Comparing the regions by their growth predictions, APAC has the potential to display the possibility to show maximum growth in the mentioned tenure. The presence of strong developing nations like Japan, India, and China in the region, where the spread of awareness about non-invasive techniques like Dermal fillers has spread extensively. The favorable economic conditions provided by every crevice in the lucrative regional market might propel the Dermal fillers industry to new heights in the review period.

