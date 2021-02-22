World Leadership Congress recognises Kamal Nath as ‘CEO of the Year’

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India's most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services, and Systems integration announced that Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Nath, has been named ‘CEO of the Year’ by The World Leadership Congress.

This coveted award is the premier category under ‘Business Leader of the Year’ instituted by World Leadership Congress. This year Business Leader of the Year celebrated its 19th Global edition of the award and the 4th India edition.

This year the award recognises leaders who have seamlessly steered their organisations in the face of adversities by demonstrating capability & credence, first-hand. The eminent panel of jurists also recognised Kamal’s foresight in re-engineering Sify into the Enterprise and Digital Transformation leader that it is today.

Kamal Nath joined Sify in 2012 and quickly transitioned it into the most comprehensive ICT Solutions and Services provider in India. Sify has consistently grown in revenue and profitability and has emerged as a preferred Service Provider Partner for Enterprises, Public Sector & Government in India.

Congratulating him, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “Kamal has earned this one, hands down. He is the architect of our converged ICT play and our ‘cloud@core’ strategy. Our emergence today as India’s most courted Data Center, Cloud and Network player is a testimony to his foresight on the upcoming demand in the market.”

“I’m delighted to receive this award by World Leadership Congress. I’m thankful to my Sify family, which has made this possible. It is not an exaggeration to say that we at Sify, were well prepared to face a situation like the pandemic. For the entire Sify team, the learning curve during COVID-19 was shorter and angular, than steep. I think this award is a recognition of all of our efforts and I will strive to keep moving the goal post.” said Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune 500 India company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp,

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

