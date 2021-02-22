Healthe Originates First #222Day Celebration, Now Accepting Orders for its New Wand ProTM Commercial Sanitization Wand

Company spotlights the need to speed up education and adoption of revolutionary Far-UVC 222nm light technology

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its brand vision, “Life in a different light,” the sanitization and circadian lighting solutions leader Healthe, marked 2/22/21 officially as #222Day. The goal is to celebrate the extraordinary science and limitless potential of cutting-edge Far-UVC 222nm light technology and the critical role it is playing to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and create healthier indoor environments now and in the future.

As part of this effort, Healthe announced that it is now accepting orders for the Healthe WAND PRO™ Boeing-licensed sanitization wand for widespread commercial applications. WAND PRO is the most powerful commercial grade sanitization wand that uses Far-UVC 222 light. This powerful, portable and chemical-free wand can quickly inactivate up to 99.7% of SARS-CoV-2, especially in hard to reach places like airplane cockpits. In addition to aerospace, WAND PRO is ideal for use in a number of other sectors, including transportation, hospitality, offices and retail.

To mark #222Day, Healthe is also hosting a free, live streamed webinar today on Far-UVC 222 technology. The webinar starts this morning at 11am EST and can be viewed at https://healtheinc.com/222-day/

Topics of discussion will include the technology’s safety and efficacy as well as how it is being used commercially today and can be applied in the future. A Q&A will follow the presentations. The webinar is being moderated by David Meckstroth, Healthe’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The panelists are Fred Maxik, a global expert on UV light and Healthe’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. He is also a U.S. Presidential Champions of Change award recipient.

Mr. Maxik will be joined by Dr. Michael Roizen, the Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of the Cleveland Clinic, Teresa King, Cabin Integration Leader at Boeing, Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer for Magnolia Bakery in New York City, and Matt Higgins, CEO and Co-Founder of RSE Ventures and HBS Executive Fellow.

“While the human applications of Far-UVC have been known by researchers for well over a decade, it took the onset of a global pandemic for us to truly understand and appreciate what a powerful tool it is in terms of deactivating pathogens and viruses in the air and on surfaces,” said Fred Maxik, Healthe’s Chief Scientific Officer. “The real benefit of this technology is that its real-time capabilities means it is providing a constant source of cleaning for everyone while they are gathered in an enclosed space, with very few variables. This is truly game-changing and vital in terms of creating healthier indoor environments for work, school and play in the face of this current and yet unknown future viral threats.”

In addition to the WAND PRO, Healthe’s suite of sanitization solutions that utilize Far-UVC 222 include the Healthe ENTRY™ sanitization portal and Healthe SPACE™ downlights. Healthe’s other sanitization solution is a Healthe AIR™ troffer, which combines the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration to improve air quality in indoor spaces. Healthe’s applications can be combined with the Company’s circadian lighting products that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, and enhance sleep.

"Another positive with Far-UVC is that unlike traditional UVC, 222 has been shown safe for use in human environments-- it apparently does not have enough energy and has been shown in experiments that it does not have the ability to penetrate to the living cells in our skin or outer layers of the eye,” said Dr. Michael Roizen, Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus of the Cleveland Clinic. “Multiple national and international studies point to Far-UVC’s safety and efficacy.”

One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading far-UVC researchers, Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, demonstrated the technology’s safety and efficacy against airborne viruses, including coronaviruses.

Today, Healthe’s products are in use in high-profile places throughout many sectors of our economy. They include the Miami Dolphins football facilities, the iconic Space Needle, Nature’s Path production facilities, The Capstone at Royal Palm Assisted Living and Memory Care Community (Florida), 9600 Condominium (‘Crown Jewel of the Jersey Shore’), 1909 K Street (The Millennium Building) in Washington, D.C., Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery (Wisconsin) and Magnolia Bakery (New York City), to name just a few.

“When COVID first hit, we needed to act quickly to ensure that our production facility and customer locations remained open for business but first and foremost were safe for our employees and customers,” said Bobbie Lloyd, Chief Baking Officer for Magnolia Bakery.“As an added measure of protection to our existing cleaning practices, we installed Healthe’s solutions, which has enabled us to keep our business operating successfully in the face of a historic health crisis which has negatively impacted so many sectors of our economy, including small businesses.”

