BTCS Launches New Corporate Website to Improve Stakeholder Communications

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced the launch of its new corporate website (www.btcs.com) and the publication of an updated investor presentation. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and easy access to essential information to help educate all stakeholders about the Company, its current operations, and strategic vision.

“We are excited to debut our new corporate website to investors, partners, and visitors looking to better understand the expanding breadth of our operations in the rapidly evolving digital asset space,” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. “We also published a new investor presentation to provide even more insight into our recent successes and growth plans, as well as the underlying market dynamics we believe will help drive growth for BTCS in the months and quarters ahead.”

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early entrant in the digital asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The Company through its transaction verification services business actively verifies and validates blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets for its work. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding our belief regarding our transaction verification services business, the risk profile of our investments, expanding our development team, uplisting to a senior exchange in 2021, accelerating the development of our platform and expectations on commercializing our digital asset data analytics platform. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the price of our digital assets decreasing, the rewards and costs associated with mining and validating transactions on proof-of-stake blockchains, failing to meet either senior exchanges quantitative or qualitative listing requirements, and unexpected issues with developing our platform as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

(407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com











