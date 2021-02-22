Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Investor Call for March 2, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 1, 2021 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

Date: March 2, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/td6yky7q

United States: +1 646-741-3167 (conference ID: 6866274) International: +1 877-870-9135 (conference ID: 6866274)

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com