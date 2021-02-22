Coming to Walmart and Target: WAX Digital Cards from Topps

Garbage Pail Kids Food Fight Sticker Cards release in stores and on the blockchain

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Topps Digital continues to revolutionize the collector experience! “2021 Topps Garbage Pail Kids Food Fight!” will be released in Walmart and Target which will include rare code cards with an exclusive piece of art inserted into packs of 2021 Series 1 Garbage Pail Kids Food Fight. These can be redeemed for exclusive GPK WAX Blockchain collectibles packs featuring 11 original pieces of art in multiple digital exclusive variants.

For more than 80 years, Topps has been synonymous with trading cards. Fans have enjoyed collecting and trading Topps cards while checking the official price guide for card values. It’s an experience that most fans will never forget.

In May 2020, Topps announced an exclusive partnership with the Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) and since then has brought the next step in the evolution of its collectibles. On Feb. 24, 2021, Topps is releasing physical packs in Walmart and Target. On Feb 25, 2021, the digital version will be released on the WAX Blockchain. Physical card collectors may also receive an exclusive redemption code card in the physical packs that will award exclusive digital collectibles on the WAX Blockchain. Further Digital packs for the exclusive “b” character names can be purchased directly on WAX during Topps Digital’s WinterCon 2021 beginning on February 25 at the following link: https://on.wax.io/gpk-topps-food-fight/.

While the core value of the digital trading cards is in the artwork and data, the digital blockchain cards are dynamic. Fans can buy, sell and store their collections on an open Topps platform, on WAX. Each card is a one-of-a-kind digital asset that uses the WAX blockchain to authenticate the card and its content. Every Topps card will retain a unique ID that can be tied back to the WAX blockchain, proving the authenticity of every asset. As more fan experiences are unveiled and digital Topps cards owners participate, their unique digital cards can honor those events and people.

“When I joined Topps two years ago, our VP, Tobin Lent, and I had discussed blockchain in depth and what it could mean for digital collectibles. We both, along with many others at Topps, see the amazing potential for blockchain. Through great partnerships like the one we currently have with WAX and our strong dedication to bringing world class properties, delightful user experiences and incredible innovation through our content and platforms, we plan to lay the foundations for a new world of collectible wonders. 2021 will certainly be an exciting year for all of our fans!”

~ Marc Seal at The Topps Company (Twitter / Instagram)

About The Topps Company:

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, Topps KICK® and Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007.

About WAX:

WAX is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items. WAX has created a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allow anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere. Since 2017, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital items.

For more information, please visit https://wax.io , and follow along on Twitter and Telegram .

WAX Contact

Jassy Jackson

marketing@wax.io

800.203.2049

Wire Service Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.994.9818 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Attachment