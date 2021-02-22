Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor conferences:



SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, President and Chief Financial Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on February 25.





on February 25, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, President and Chief Financial Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on February 25. Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 2, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Marek and Mr. Karbe will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on March 2.

The presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. We have one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Our lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Crowe

Vice President, Investor Relations

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

+1 (650) 781-9106

investors@myovant.com