Aunalytics Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers

Naveego Data Accuracy Platform Provides Comprehensive Data Integration, Data Quality, Data Accuracy and Data Governance for Enterprises to Capitalize on Data Assets for Competitive Advantage

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics, a leading data platform company, delivering Insights- as-a-Service for enterprise businesses today announced the acquisition of Naveego , an emerging leader of cloud-native data integration solutions. The acquisition combines the Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform with Aunalytics’ Aunsight™ Data Platform to enable the development of powerful analytic databases and machine learning algorithms for customers.



Data continues to explode at an alarming rate and is continuously changing due to the myriad of data sources in the form of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile devices and other sources outside of traditional data centers. Too often, organizations ignore the exorbitant costs and compliance risks associated with maintaining bad data. According to a Harvard study, 47 percent of newly created records have some sort of quality issue. Other reports indicate that up to 90 percent of a data analyst’s time is wasted on finding and wrangling data before it can be explored and used for analysis purposes.

Aunalytics’ Aunsight Data Platform addresses this data accuracy dilemma with the introduction of Naveego into its portfolio of analytics, AI and ML capabilities. The Naveego data accuracy offering provides an end-to-end cloud-native platform that delivers seamless data integration, data quality, data accuracy, Golden-Record-as-a-Service™ and data governance to make real-time business decisions for customers across financial services, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing industries.

Aunalytics will continue to innovate advanced analytics, machine learning and AI solutions including the company’s newest Daybreak™ offering for financial services. Unlike other “one-size-fits-all” technology solutions, Daybreak was designed exclusively for banks and credit unions with industry specific financial industry intelligence and AI built into the platform. Daybreak seamlessly converts rich, transactional data for end-users into actionable, intelligent data insights to answer customers most important business and IT questions.

“I’m extremely excited to be leading this next chapter of innovation and growth for Aunalytics and to provide our customers with a new era of advanced analytics software and technology service coupled with Naveego’s data accuracy platform,” said Tracy Graham, CEO, Aunalytics. “Now enterprises have the assurance of data they can trust along with actionable analytics to make the most accurate decisions for their businesses to increase customer satisfaction and shareholder value.”

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers #Dataplatform#Dataanalytics#Dataintegration#Dataaccuracy#ArtificialIntelligence#AI #Masterdatamanagement#MDM#DataScientist#MachineLearning#ML

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for Aunalytics

(925) 785-3014

sabrina@theventanagroup.com