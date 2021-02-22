Veristor Builds on Cloudian Partnership to Power Storage Managed Services with Greater Efficiency and Scale

/EIN News/ -- Managed Services Provider Drives Business Growth and 60% TCO Savings with

Object Storage-Based Services

SAN MATEO, Calif. and ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® and Veristor, a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today outlined their expanded partnership which delivers advanced storage services to help enterprises manage, protect and leverage their growing data volumes. Veristor, a managed services provider recognized for its business excellence in both the CRN MSP500 and the Channel Futures NextGen 101 lists, uses Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage platform as the foundation for its range of managed storage and archive services. This partnership has enabled Veristor to deliver ever-greater value to its customers while profitably growing its business.

Overcoming SAN Storage Cost and Scale Challenges

Veristor enables organizations to accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems it deploys. The company’s expertise includes advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud and big data technologies.

Veristor previously relied on a SAN-based data archive platform but was faced with increasing scalability challenges as data volumes continued to grow along with its expanding customer base. The company was spending increasing time managing its storage resources, and maintaining complex storage hardware was becoming expensive.

Seeking a more efficient and scalable storage platform, Veristor evaluated all the major object storage solutions in the market and ultimately selected Cloudian’s HyperStore, deploying multiple appliances across redundant data centers.

“Beyond its infinite scalability, we were particularly attracted to Cloudian’s software-defined storage approach and centralized management,” said Nick Martino, solutions architect at Veristor. “It meant we would no longer have to manage what seemed like thousands of different storage nodes or custom-builds. The TCO with Cloudian was also about 60% less than the nearest competing solution.”

Providing a Foundation for Modern Service Offerings

Veristor first deployed Cloudian’s solution as the basis for its stand-alone Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering.

“While we previously provided storage within our overall managed services offerings, Cloudian enabled us to provide S3-based STaaS on its own,” said Martino. “As a result, we’ve expanded our business by giving customers that don’t want full managed services the ability to store data from the growing ecosystem of S3 application workloads.”

Cloudian’s cost efficiency and geo-distribution have also been key to the STaaS offering.

“We’re able to include the cost of bandwidth and two copies of data in geo-dispersed locations as part of our overall offering—all while remaining competitive on pricing,” said Martino. “This makes it extremely attractive to customers that want to use public cloud compute. We can provide additional availability with ‘cloud adjacent’ storage technology inclusive of ingress and egress fees.”

Where needed, Veristor also takes advantage of Cloudian’s HyperFile software for file connectivity. For example, one customer using Veristor STaaS for archiving video footage has an application that isn’t S3 compatible, so the customer uses HyperFile as a front-end to move data to the HyperStore platform.

In addition to STaaS, Veristor has leveraged Cloudian’s integration with Commvault as the foundation for its Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering and a core part of its Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solution.

Veristor also recently deployed Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock feature in its backup and archive services. Object Lock makes backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This data immutability—certified in government testing—ensures availability of an uninfected copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.

Looking forward, Veristor is exploring other Cloudian-based services, including video archives, compliance and—through HyperStore’s integration with Splunk SmartStore—big data.

“Our partnership with Cloudian has been great,” said Jason Grant, director of storage and data solutions at Veristor. “It’s enabled us to pursue new market opportunities, deliver enhanced value to our customers and drive more profitable growth.”

“Veristor has done a terrific job helping its customers ensure they have the storage infrastructure to efficiently and cost-effectively manage and protect their data and maximize its strategic value,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Veristor’s leadership in enhancing and expanding the services it provides is an excellent example of the vital role MSPs can play in today’s ever-evolving digital world.”

The Cloudian storage solution is a central component of the Veristor offerings for agile and resilient BaaS, DRaaS and STaaS managed services. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/services/managed-services.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today’s most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT’s just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

