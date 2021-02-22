Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,879 in the last 365 days.

The Folded Flag Foundation to Begin Accepting Educational Scholarship Applications March 1

/EIN News/ -- Scholarships assist Gold Star families with educational expenses

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a national non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year.

The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation include:

  • Educational scholarships for Gold Star children in K-12 to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps and/or other related educational expenses
  • Educational scholarships for Gold Star spouses and/or children (under the age of 26) to cover the cost of college, trade school or graduate school, including the cost of tuition and fees, books, computers, living expenses, tutoring, test preparation services and/or career preparation expenses

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million to 359 recipients from across the nation for the 2020-2021 school year, bringing the total grants awarded to date to more than $7.5 million. Four underwriting sponsors – Black Knight, Inc., Fidelity National Financial, FIS and ServiceLink – cover all administrative costs, enabling the organization to contribute 100% of its donations to providing educational scholarships.

“We are honored by the opportunity to award scholarships each year to help Gold Star families with their educational pursuits,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “For many loved ones of fallen service members, the ability to pursue their education would be difficult, or even impossible, without financial assistance. Support from our generous donors is what makes it possible.”

About The Folded Flag Foundation
The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

For more information:

Jennifer Ramieh
The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.
702.960.7660
jramieh@foldedflagfoundation.org


Primary Logo

You just read:

The Folded Flag Foundation to Begin Accepting Educational Scholarship Applications March 1

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.