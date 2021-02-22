The Folded Flag Foundation to Begin Accepting Educational Scholarship Applications March 1

/EIN News/ -- Scholarships assist Gold Star families with educational expenses



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a national non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2021, for the 2021-2022 school year.

The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation include:

Educational scholarships for Gold Star children in K-12 to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps and/or other related educational expenses

Educational scholarships for Gold Star spouses and/or children (under the age of 26) to cover the cost of college, trade school or graduate school, including the cost of tuition and fees, books, computers, living expenses, tutoring, test preparation services and/or career preparation expenses

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million to 359 recipients from across the nation for the 2020-2021 school year, bringing the total grants awarded to date to more than $7.5 million. Four underwriting sponsors – Black Knight, Inc., Fidelity National Financial, FIS and ServiceLink – cover all administrative costs, enabling the organization to contribute 100% of its donations to providing educational scholarships.

“We are honored by the opportunity to award scholarships each year to help Gold Star families with their educational pursuits,” said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “For many loved ones of fallen service members, the ability to pursue their education would be difficult, or even impossible, without financial assistance. Support from our generous donors is what makes it possible.”

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

For more information:

Jennifer Ramieh

The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.

702.960.7660

jramieh@foldedflagfoundation.org