Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,878 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari and Richard Mille Sign a Partnership Contract 

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 22 February 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari”) announces that Ferrari and Richard Mille have signed a multi-year partnership agreement, which will see the Haute Horlogerie brand become sponsor and licensee for the Prancing Horse.

As Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s Team Partner and Official Watch, starting from the next F1 Season the Swiss watchmaking brand will be displayed, for example, on the team’s single-seaters and on the drivers’ helmets. Richard Mille will also support other Ferrari’s motorsport activities as Official Timekeeper, sponsor of Competizioni GT and the Ferrari Challenge series, partner of Ferrari Driver Academy, technical partner of Ferrari Esports Series and FDA Esports Team.

Ferrari and Richard Mille will also have their respective research and design teams start a collaboration in order to create an exclusive range of limited edition watches, an expression of the two brands’ technological excellence and distinctive style.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferrari and Richard Mille Sign a Partnership Contract 

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.