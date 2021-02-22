Proactive news headlines including GR Silver Mining, XPhyto Therapeutics, Empress Royalty and Nano One Materials

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (FRA:GPE) (OTCQB:GRSLF) announces first-ever ground geophysical program on San Marcial project in Sinaloa, Mexico

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FRA:4XT) eyeing Europe sales launch of its coronavirus RT-PCR test in April this year

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) (OTCPINK:NOMF) (FRA:LBMB) says technology performing well in solid-state battery testing with University of Michigan

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCQB:XXMMF) reports further promising exploration results from Providence project in British Columbia

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says data from its Phase 2b/3 Vyrologix coronavirus trial will be made public pending regulatory talks

Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) adds new production royalty on Manica gold project in Mozambique

GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) bolsters board with Salma Seetaroo and Eric Krafft as Lechtzier and Hanson retire

Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) (FRA:3UW) extends strategic partnership with Sportradar ahead of US launch of its sports betting platform

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) Inc moves ahead with $40M registered direct offering to pay down debt, advance other business purposes

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3) and Scandinavian Airlines amend sales deal to up sustainable aviation fuel purchase minimum

