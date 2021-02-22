ENSURING DISCOVERABILITY OF RESEARCH OUTPUTS OF UKRANIAN RESEARCHERS
The Ministry of Education and Science and ORCID have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation
Unique ORCID iDs will allow researchers to distinguish their research activities from others and ensure that they get credit for their work and recognition among foreign colleagues.”BETHESDA, MD, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and ORCID will work together to raise awareness of ORCID and persistent identifiers among Ukrainian researchers.
— Mykhola Kyzym - First Deputy Minister of Education and Science
“One of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is to integrate national research into the European Research Area and enhance its discoverability on both national and international levels. Unique ORCID iDs will allow researchers to distinguish their research activities from others and ensure that they get credit for their work and recognition among foreign colleagues. Furthermore, it also helps researchers to save time and devote it to research, reduce the amount of efforts in dealing with duplicate records in internal institutional systems, and improve data quality.” - Mykhola Kyzym - First Deputy Minister of Education and Science
“ORCID aims to be an inclusive, trusted and open organization with participation from researchers everywhere. Therefore, we are very excited to be working with the Ministry of Education to increase the awareness and use of ORCID in Ukraine, and to increase the visibility of Ukrainian research and researchers to the scholarly community around the world.” — Chris Shillum, Executive Director or ORCID
The Memorandum supports the organization of joint events aiming to increase awareness of the crucial role persistent identifiers play in scholarly communication and the findability and accessibility of scientific literature.
The Memorandum also aims to:
- Encourage both researchers and organizations in Ukraine to use and integrate ORCID in the national scientific information system (Current Research Information System, CRIS), repositories, internal systems of the publishing offices and organizations, which provide financing for research
- Facilitate research project development based on data from the ORCID Registry
- Develop professional skills and competencies among representatives of higher education and research institutions, staff of research publications, scientific and technical libraries and other interested parties.
About the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine--Learn more at https://mon.gov.ua/eng.
About ORCID--ORCID’s vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. ORCID provides open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. ORCID provides this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis. Learn more at https://orcid.org.
###
PRESS CONTACTS
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Andrii Vasylenko, State Expert on Digital Transformation of Education and Science
vasylenko@mon.gov.ua
Julie Anne Petro
ORCID
j.petro@orcid.org