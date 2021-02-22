Microassist Announces Partnership with AAAtraq to Enhance Digital Accessibility for Technology Purchasing

Microassist Inc. today announced it has partnered with AAAtraq. Thia means that procurement customers will easily be able to embed ADA compliance measures.

Ensuring that people with disabilities can instinctively navigate a company’s website or cloud-based and mobile applications as designed and intended should be a priority for businesses” — Jack McElaney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Microassist