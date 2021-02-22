Microassist Announces Partnership with AAAtraq to Enhance Digital Accessibility for Technology Purchasing
Microassist Inc. today announced it has partnered with AAAtraq. Thia means that procurement customers will easily be able to embed ADA compliance measures.
Ensuring that people with disabilities can instinctively navigate a company’s website or cloud-based and mobile applications as designed and intended should be a priority for businesses”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microassist Inc, a leading provider of digital accessibility and usability solutions, today announced it has partnered with AAAtraq. The partnership means that procurement customers will more easily be able to embed ADA compliance measures within their processes.
— Jack McElaney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Microassist
Ensuring procurements meet accessibility compliance measures is vital in protecting an organization from costly litigation, demand letters, and complaints. AAAtraq provides an independent verification solution for those looking to achieve and maintain long-term ADA compliance. The service creates a strategic, principle-driven, pathway for subscribers, ensuring that compliance can be achieved quickly, at minimal cost and without technical distractions.
“Through this unique partnership, AAAtraq will expand options for procurement clients who want to mitigate their risk and reduce the costs and time required to understand, achieve and maintain compliance,” said Lawrence Shaw, CEO of AAAtraq. “We believe that Microassist is uniquely positioned to bring meaningful experience, resources, and value to our clients.”
Microassist will supplement AAAtraq’s offering by providing accessibility procurement consulting and training services related to the acquisition of accessible goods and services used in product development, delivery, or internal systems.
Much of Microassist’s attention will be spent providing insight into accessibility procurement attestations such as the Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) which is based on the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT). An ACR is one of the most widely adopted forms of product credible evidence obtained during the procurement process. A credible ACR allows purchasers to identify accessible products or mitigate a product’s accessibility compliance issues through an exception process.
“Ensuring that people with disabilities can instinctively navigate a company’s website or cloud-based and mobile applications as designed and intended should be a priority for businesses with forward looking digital inclusion strategies,” said Jack McElaney, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Microassist. "Microassist’s new partnership with AAAtraq is going to produce improved digital inclusion for clients and support our mission of helping our clients and partners advance and exceed their accessibility and disability-inclusion goals, removing digital barriers to accessing their content and knowledge.”
Or visit www.AAAtraq.com and www.microassist.com
ENDS
About Microassist
Microassist provides higher education, government, nonprofits, and private organizations with digital accessibility consulting solutions, custom training support, and managed learning services. We are proud to be an award-winning provider of accessible solutions for web, training, and open source products. We use this expertise to make learning engaging, memorable, and accessible; while keeping the message as simple as possible. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Microassist is a trusted leader in creating effective, accessible learning and digital content for over three decades. Whether building learning and training programs to empower workforce teams or enabling barrier-free student and public engagement, we help make knowledge accessible for all.
About AAATraq
ADA COMPLIANCE. FOR GOOD.
It would be inconceivable to open a building that doesn’t adhere to the ADA. The same principle applies online. Currently, however, 94% of the 225 million websites in the US are non-compliant and discriminatory, leaving organizations at risk of litigation.
AAAtraq is an InsurTech solution for risk managers to identify and mitigate ADA website compliance risk. A Compliance Identification and Management Service, AAAtraq provides a strategic, principle-driven pathway to compliance without technical distractions. Our intelligence- driven automation enables organizations to understand, achieve and maintain compliance in less time and at lower cost.
Uncertainty is replaced with confidence, underpinned by legal support and $50,000 of litigation cost cover.
Dee Byrne
TMCC
+44 1372 724686
dee@tmccmarketing.co.uk