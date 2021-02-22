How to Effectively Present Your Offer on Brybe.com

To Communicate Efficiently Is More Important Than You Might Think – Learn A Few Tips From The Editors Of Brybe.com And Get Your Future Offers To The Next Level!

Every time you deliver a piece of information to a brand as an influencer, you are about to get feedback – and even though it may not mean getting a reply, it will always certainly create a reaction of your (future) client. Thanks to observation and using a certain method you might actually get a much better return from your influencer marketing activity – the way you are communicating and behaving with brands from the very first message you are sharing with them will always influence your future achievements. The only question is: how to achieve it? What to do to effectively talk with brands? Well, let's get through that together.What Should I Do to Effectively Communicate with Brands?Be PoliteAs the famous phrase says: "Treat others as you would like to be treated!". In this case, it means that you have to remember that people you are talking with – the representatives of your chosen brand – are just regular human beings and you have to treat them this way. If you keep that practice in mind and the staff of your collection, you can be sure that you will achieve great results.Watch Your ToneThe tone is more important than you might think – and yes, this also includes the way you write via the Brybe Messenger. It concerns both the things you say, but also the feelings and reactions you represent with your answers – as they will always be getting portrayed through language and its intonation in your conversation. With the proper tone, you can better relate to your partner's emotions, needs, wants, and interests. The better you can relate to them, the stronger their engagement with your content will be. Tone can build a connection between reader and writer (or reader and brand) by eliciting an emotional response from the reader. You have to be persuasive – using this tone in communication will always directly influence your reader's reaction – but do not be rude!Be ActiveYou can't miss a message or a question from your future client, period! You just have to pay attention to notifications shown to you through Brybe's system and react to all the offers as soon as possible. The sooner you will react, the bigger chance you are going to get accepted and paid sooner. We are not telling you to be hasty and officious – hell no – but you have to show that you value the brand you are going to work with and that you are serious about your goal. This will surely make it easier for you to get access to future collaboration opportunities.Be Prepared and InformedSometimes brands might ask you to get them more information about your activity so please provide what they want and send them through Brybe's chat system or insert the link of your activity. You have to be prepared for that. What is more, you also always have to be ready to answer all their questions related to their company, so be sure to make the case study upfront and be as prepared as possible.Don't Complicate ItSuggest the logical desire price to inspire the brands to collaborate with you. Ask yourself how much the brand relationship is worth, consider any non-financial benefits, and if the long-term potential could be worth a short-term loss. You have to be straight about your needs and everything that you can offer, and if it will not sound right to you when being that "direct", the chances are that this partnership is just not for you. Remember that even though you might be starting in this business, and you want to get as many requests as possible, you always have the freedom to decide who you work with – and if the brand does not feel like a good fit for your ethics or policies, it is okay to thank them for the offer and politely decline the partnership. Do not forget, though, that when you are declining an offer, it is always a good idea to remain professional in your written response – you never know whether you are going to get another, more suitable offer if maybe your paths are going to cross one day again.Be Careful with DeadlinesDo you know what is worse than setting a long-term deadline? Setting a close one and failing to honor it. What is more, since we are already talking about time – you should always be cautious with setting the correct time and date and all the needed details for sharing the sponsored post. Following these few simple rules should positively impact the satisfaction of your client and increase your chance to get more offers from that brand.Quality Over QuantityBrands would rather work with an influencer with 10k followers and high-quality content than an influencer with 500k followers who does not pay attention to the quality of his images, videos, and texts. When you become the influencer of a brand, you are starting to represent them and their business – and no one likes to be considered clumsy when talking about interests. Also, brands oftentimes like to use the content produced by influencers for their social media or online marketing. So, keep the quality of your content top-of-mind by capturing images with the right equipment and focusing on improving image composition and editing.Do The Case Study and Create the Offer That Suits Your Target BrandDo not wait endlessly to work with brands that create content in your niche – you need to create content within your niche to attract the brands that are more or less connected to it, instead. For example, if you are a luxury travel influencer and want to work with brands, you already need to be producing luxury travel content and promoting luxury travel brands. Otherwise, these types of brands will not see your platforms as a good fit for their promotional goals.When you are about to make the first contact with a brand, you should ask yourself…— Will my followers be interested in this brand? Will they even purchase their products?— Does this brand fit my niche?— Do I personally support this brand and appreciate its products?— Do this brand’s values are in the line with mine?— Are they working with a diverse group of influencers? Are opinions about the brand amongst the other influencers are positive?If the answer to ALL those questions is a YES, go ahead with the collaboration. But if the answer to any of them is a NO, you will have to rethink this opportunity as it might be a really bad decision and wasted time for you. It can be hard to walk away from a collaboration (especially when there is money involved), but you do not want to be that influencer that takes every opportunity that comes your way regardless of whether it is a good fit or not. If you are good at what you are doing, the new offers are about to come sooner or later – and only if your influencer marketing campaigns will be successful, you can expect to grow your name as an influencer and expect new, even bigger collaborations to come.

