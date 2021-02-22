UK Top 50 Law Firm RPC Selects iManage Cloud to Support Modernization Strategy

Firm cites high performance cloud, intuitive user experience, and advanced security among key drivers in move to iManage

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that RPC (Reynolds Porter Chamberlain) – a leading international law firm with offices in London, Bristol, Singapore, and Hong Kong – has selected iManage Work 10 as its cloud-based Work Productivity platform for its 850 legal professionals.



The move to iManage Cloud is part of RPC's strategy to modernize its technology infrastructure, enable future growth, and establish tighter integration with other critical financial and practice management applications. The deployment will also provide a more agile and resilient environment for document and email management, empowering RPC professionals to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely.

“The advantages of moving to iManage Cloud became even more clear as the global pandemic triggered changes in remote working,” said Ben Denison, IT Director, RPC. “We have had agile working arrangements in place for a while now, but moving our whole workforce remotely overnight was a new adjustment both for our people and us a firm.

“iManage’s global data center locations and advanced scaling abilities ensure that all of our users across the UK and APAC will have a seamless, responsive user experience with no performance issues. It’s important that our people are able to easily access and share documents and data from any location and any device at any time. iManage Cloud will ensure we continue to deliver the highest level of client service,” continued Denison.

Adopting iManage Cloud also reduces the burden of IT management, an important consideration for RPC. Updates are rolled out automatically, equipping users with the latest capabilities. Remote cloud management also eliminates many of the costs and challenges associated with in-office IT maintenance.

“We applaud RPC’s cloud-first strategy,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “Future-thinking law firms like RPC understand that the benefits of iManage Cloud extend beyond empowering their knowledge workers for greater efficiency – also translating into better service delivery for clients.”

