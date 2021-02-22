Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 1905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Yonsuk Lee

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenwich, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/20/2021 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a 2015 BMW X3 traveling south on Vermont Route 30 in Dummerston, VT. The operator of the vehicle displayed significant difficulty maintaining their lane of travel, traveling well under and over the speed limit and erratically braking for no apparent reason. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on VT RT 30, in Brattleboro, near the Retreat Farm.

While speaking to the operator, Yonsuk Lee, Troopers observed she was holding and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Lee was subsequently placed under arrest, during which she refused to exit the vehicle and resisted with Troopers. Lee was processed for Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest. She was issued a citation for the previously mentioned violations and was given Tickets & Warnings for the numerous traffic violations.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/21 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658