Westminster Barracks / Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2021 at 1905 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Brattleboro
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Yonsuk Lee
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Greenwich, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/20/2021 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a 2015 BMW X3 traveling south on Vermont Route 30 in Dummerston, VT. The operator of the vehicle displayed significant difficulty maintaining their lane of travel, traveling well under and over the speed limit and erratically braking for no apparent reason. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on VT RT 30, in Brattleboro, near the Retreat Farm.
While speaking to the operator, Yonsuk Lee, Troopers observed she was holding and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Lee was subsequently placed under arrest, during which she refused to exit the vehicle and resisted with Troopers. Lee was processed for Negligent Operation and Resisting Arrest. She was issued a citation for the previously mentioned violations and was given Tickets & Warnings for the numerous traffic violations.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/06/21 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658