HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 20 – FEB. 26, 2021

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction from 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, Feb. 22, through 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, for sign replacement work. Motorists are advised to take Nimitz Highway as an alternate route.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Three lane closures and lane shift on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Keehi Interchange and the Radford Drive overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

8) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the Nimitz Highway/O’Malley Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

10) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscape maintenance and BMP cleanup.

11) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

12) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road overpass on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping. Work will be done on the Farrington Highway onramp and the ramp will remain open.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Left and right lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between Likelike Highway and Ahua Street overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sensor placement and striping work. The Tripler/Puuloa Road offramp (Exit 3) will be closed from 12:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

2) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Four left lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail repairs.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halekou Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel, for preventative maintenance.

Lane will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lane will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work and pothole patching.

2) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

4) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Kaimoku Place and Wailupe Beach Park on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) PEARL CITY

Lane shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waiawa Road on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaonohi Street and Lehua Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Kohomua Street on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) SALT LAKE Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Whitmore Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pothole repairs.

8) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Weed Circle and Kamananui Avenue on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pothole repairs.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of the eastbound Nimitz Highway onramp to Dillingham Boulevard on Friday night, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Feb. 22, through Friday morning, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. The westbound Iwilei offramp may be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Ala Moana Boulevard and Fort Street on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for street sweeping.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Sumner Street on Monday night, Feb. 22, through Friday morning, Feb. 26, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Monday night, Feb. 22, through Friday morning, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kalanianaole Highway on Monday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Dowsett Avenue and Wylie Street on Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Fort Street and Ward Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Kalakaua Avenue and Ward Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Kapolei Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT AVENUE —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue in both directions between Geiger Road and Kamokila Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Nalomeli Place and the H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Lane closures on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt work.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway overpass on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand and Lot J on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Rogers Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Feb. 21, through Friday morning, Feb. 26, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.