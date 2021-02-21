Disinfection Industry Giant, Bactronix, Adds New Territory to Houston Area
Bactronix expands its presence in Texas with a new franchise.
Northwest Houston is one more area in the U.S. that can rest easy knowing it's got Bactronix’s extensive list of services within reach.”MOON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bactronix is already adding new franchise units this month, bolstering its location list to almost 30 new units since 2020.
The newest unit will be operating in Texas in the Northwest Houston area. The new franchisees are Rafael and Marisol Carmona. “Northwest Houston is one more area in the U.S. that can rest easy knowing it's got Bactronix’s extensive list of services within reach,” stated Jos Kleynjans, President and CEO of Bactronix and one of the founders of the company.
Bactronix is a standout in the franchise marketplace due to its proprietary technology and operating systems. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bactronix has seen continued growth, expanding its footprint quickly and efficiently.
The company ensures 100% coverage through an electrostatically charged process that doesn’t produce harmful VOCs or by-products. Other services provided by Bactronix include dryer vent and air duct cleaning, mold remediation, vapor barriers, and insecticide treatment. Kleynjans points out one of the key differentiators of the brand is its in-depth approach. “Unlike typical cleaning companies, our team conducts a thorough evaluation to determine why a problem exists in the first place using state-of-the-art testing methods,” stated Kleynjans.
Bactronix has been recognized as one of the Top Franchises in the U.S. by several franchise-specific media outlets. The company still has several territories available throughout the country. Interested candidates can visit bactronix.com/franchising-opportunities for more information.
ABOUT Bactronix
Bactronix is an award-winning, science-based microbial control company that uses proprietary products and advanced equipment for a wide range of mold removal and disinfection services. Their certified personnel are highly trained in administering effective, eco-friendly disinfection
treatments to commercial and residential facilities. More information on Bactronix can be found at www.Bactronix.com.
