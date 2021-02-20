Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues to Drop

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the COVID-19 positivity rate yesterday was 3.06 percent, the lowest since November 23. Hospitalizations dropped below 6,000 for the first time since December 14. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

"Our ability to beat back COVID is entirely dependent on our actions, and the post-holiday reduction in positivity and hospitalizations demonstrates that New Yorkers are continuing to do the right things to stay safe. As these numbers go down, vaccinations are going up, and that means we're making real progress toward the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said. "We have the capacity and distribution network to get even more vaccines in arms, but because of limited supply this will continue to be a marathon, not a sprint. In the meantime, we must continue masking up and practicing good social distancing—actions that we know will tame the COVID beast."  

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported - 251,645
  • Total Positive - 7,692
  • Percent Positive - 3.06%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.53%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 5,977 (-178)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -911
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 563
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,162 (-37)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 801 (-33)
  • Total Discharges - 141,592 (+624)
  • Deaths - 97 
  • Total Deaths - 37,776

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows: 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

185

0.02%

34%

Central New York

101

0.01%

32%

Finger Lakes

215

0.02%

40%

Long Island

1,013

0.04%

34%

Mid-Hudson

634

0.03%

43%

Mohawk Valley

116

0.02%

36%

New York City

3,236

0.04%

31%

North Country

80

0.02%

57%

Southern Tier

139

0.02%

48%

Western New York

258

0.02%

38%

Statewide

5,977

0.03%

35%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

242

177 

27%

Central New York

262

170 

32%

Finger Lakes

397

242 

37%

Long Island

856

671 

22%

Mid-Hudson

680

397 

39%

Mohawk Valley

127

87 

29%

New York City

2,600

2,051 

21%

North Country

59

33 

43%

Southern Tier

126

70 

44%

Western New York

545

340 

39%

Statewide

5,894

4,238 

28%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

2.16%

2.09%

2.00%

Central New York

1.61%

1.41%

1.33%

Finger Lakes

2.39%

2.33%

2.37%

Long Island

4.39%

4.36%

4.31%

Mid-Hudson

4.40%

4.43%

4.14%

Mohawk Valley

2.12%

2.11%

2.11%

New York City

4.28%

4.40%

4.40%

North Country

3.74%

3.91%

3.95%

Southern Tier

0.79%

0.78%

0.76%

Western New York

3.32%

3.01%

2.87%

Statewide

3.61%

3.60%

3.53%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

5.85%

6.20%

6.00%

Brooklyn

4.38%

4.57%

4.56%

Manhattan

2.73%

3.01%

2.98%

Queens

4.77%

4.96%

4.95%

Staten Island

4.48%

4.57%

4.47%

 

Of the 1,572,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

20,336

64

Allegany

2,832

9

Broome

14,145

94

Cattaraugus

4,269

19

Cayuga

5,242

14

Chautauqua

7,152

12

Chemung

6,350

5

Chenango

2,359

15

Clinton

3,369

17

Columbia

3,312

15

Cortland

3,074

14

Delaware

1,438

7

Dutchess

21,452

108

Erie

63,248

286

Essex

1,291

19

Franklin

1,935

42

Fulton

3,170

31

Genesee

4,272

15

Greene

2,573

7

Hamilton

276

1

Herkimer

4,499

10

Jefferson

4,582

20

Lewis

1,996

9

Livingston

3,434

14

Madison

3,755

15

Monroe

51,423

168

Montgomery

3,079

20

Nassau

143,069

602

Niagara

14,957

37

NYC

680,801

4,150

Oneida

19,351

27

Onondaga

31,848

55

Ontario

5,626

21

Orange

35,496

141

Orleans

2,394

7

Oswego

5,875

21

Otsego

2,238

9

Putnam

8,085

26

Rensselaer

8,760

27

Rockland

37,478

158

Saratoga

11,560

43

Schenectady

10,593

20

Schoharie

1,160

6

Schuyler

847

1

Seneca

1,532

6

St. Lawrence

5,194

48

Steuben

5,415

16

Suffolk

157,516

602

Sullivan

4,594

18

Tioga

2,740

15

Tompkins

3,376

9

Ulster

9,698

40

Warren

2,763

9

Washington

2,232

10

Wayne

4,370

17

Westchester

103,990

484

Wyoming

2,748

16

Yates

1,006

1

 

54 new cases of the UK variant have been identified in New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 136. The geographic breakdown is as follows: 

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2

2

Allegany

1

0

Broome

1

0

Dutchess

1

1

Essex

1

0

Jefferson

1

0

Nassau

9

1

Niagara

1

0

NYC

77

46

Onondaga

1

0

Rockland

4

0

Saratoga

7

0

Suffolk

10

2

Tompkins

6

0

Ulster

2

1

Warren

6

0

Westchester

5

1

 

Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,776. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

7

Cattaraugus

1

Chautauqua

2

Erie

3

Kings

17

Manhattan

7

Monroe

1

Nassau

8

Niagara

1

Oneida

3

Onondaga

3

Orange

2

Queens

16

Rensselaer

2

Richmond

2

Rockland

2

Schenectady

2

Schuyler

1

Seneca

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

9

Westchester

6

 

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues to Drop

