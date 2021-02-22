How Trader Defense Advisory Makes Good on Elon Musk's Warning to Crypto Scammers
Tesla CEO and high-profile Bitcoin investor Elon Musk can be a target of crypto scammers, the services of Trader Defense Advisory are in high demand.SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a Twitter scandal revealed that even Tesla CEO and high-profile Bitcoin investor Elon Musk can be a target of crypto scammers, the services of Trader Defense Advisory are in high demand.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and innovator set off a tidal wave of activity in the cryptocurrency market with Tesla’s $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin. According to the Security and Exchange Commission, Tesla said this move was meant to provide “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” When Musk added #Bitcoin to his Twitter bio, the value of Bitcoin rose by 20%.
However, the initial Bitcoin euphoria gave way to mass confusion as Crypto scammers rushed in to take advantage of the Bitcoin hype. They hijacked Twitter accounts and made them look like Elon Musk’s with aggressive advertisements for fake Musk-backed investment schemes that were aimed to defraud participants of their Bitcoin.
"The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels," the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted Saturday. "This is not cool."
This case demonstrated that even the overwhelmingly tech-savvy Elon Musk could be the target of Crypto scammers, not as a victim of a theft of his Bitcoin, but of his own and Tesla’s brand names. The fast pace and aggressive means used by Cryptocurrency scammers create a need for resources that will protect consumers.
Trader Defense Advisory Fights Cryptocurrency Scams
Trader Defense Advisory has a seasoned team of experts in identifying and tracking down cryptocurrency scams. Although many claim that the blockchain and cryptocurrency provide complete anonymity, Trader Defense Advisory has the tools and experience to lift the mask and discover the identities of fraudulent players.
Those who have had Bitcoin stolen through social media phishing, such as in the example of Twitter and the fake Elon Musk scheme can consult with Trader Defense Advisory experts to find the perpetrators of the fraud and get their money back.
The first step in the process is client consultation with one of Trader Defense Advisory’s team of experts in financial products and regulatory procedures. Clients provide full information about their experience with the fraudulent service, the actions that were taken, and documentation that make the investigation easier.
Trader Defense Advisory takes the process from there. The team uses its combined knowledge of the methodology of crypto scammers and likely places and means of disguising their activities. TDA pursues every avenue to identify the fraudulent parties and works to retrieve and return client funds.
Trader Defense Advisory Seeks Justice for CryptoScam Victims
With the boost Tesla gave Bitcoin, this won’t be the only wave of fresh cryptocurrency scams on Twitter and all over the web. Scam artists have become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, but Trader Defense Advisory continually updates its tools and methods for tracking down scam artists and working on behalf of their clients.
Trader Defense Advisory provides all clients with a thorough consultation and a chance to fight and retrieve funds from Crypto Scams.
