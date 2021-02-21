Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Waives Certain Regulations For Qualified Plumber’s Apprentices

February 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain regulations for certain registered and qualified Plumber's Apprentices in Texas. These waivers allow a Plumber’s Apprentice, who has met all other qualifications, to temporarily perform plumbing repairs without 'direct' supervision by a licensed plumber so long as the qualified Plumber’s Apprentice works under the general supervision of a responsible master plumber.  

"These waivers will help meet the plumbing needs of Texans who have experienced burst pipes and other related damage from the severe winter weather," said Governor Abbott. "By allowing certain registered and qualified Plumber's Apprentices to perform these repairs, we will be able to expedite the recovery process throughout our communities."

