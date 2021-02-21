Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces EPA Approval Of Waivers To Expedite Fuel To Texas Communities

February 20, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers to increase access to gasoline and diesel fuel in certain Texas communities impacted by winter weather. These waivers temporarily allow for the use of an additional or alternate type of fuel for Texas Low Emissions Diesel and oxygenated gasoline fuels. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality submitted a request for these waivers yesterday.

"Thank you to the Environmental Protection Agency for swiftly granting these waivers that will help increase access to fuel in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "These waivers help ensure that our fuel supply can quickly reach communities as the state of Texas recovers from the impact of recent winter weather."  

View the EPA's letter.

