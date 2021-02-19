Maine DOE Update – February 19, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

This notification is a friendly reminder to Maine School Administrative Units to please review your FY 22 Preliminary ED 279 School Funding Reports and contact the School Finance Team with any questions, errors, or omissions by February 25, 2021. | More

School Food Service Departments across the state are busy entering the orders for USDA food for School Year 2022. It is hard to believe we are in the process of ordering food for next school year! This is a friendly reminder that the USDA food orders are due by noon on February 22nd. | More

Maine DOE team member Staci Warren is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Staci. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Stop Trafficking US, Cumberland County Children’s Advocacy Center, Maine School Safety Center, and the Maine Department of Education would like to invite you to attend a day of training entitled, State of Maine Collaborative Child Abuse Prevention Training. | More

This opportunity is being hosted by Alliance for Excellent Education. Celebrate Digital Learning Day (DLDay) on February 25, 2021 with stories of educators who have overcome adversity and are embracing innovation. These stories are guaranteed to inspire and invigorate your vision for the future. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here