Nominations Open for 2021 North Carolina Awards

Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to nominate individuals for the 2021 North Carolina Award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the state. The nomination period is open from now through April 15.

“This award is a great opportunity to celebrate the best of North Carolina and the resilient, generous spirit that defines our state,” Governor Cooper said.

Created by the General Assembly in 1961 and administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes “notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens” in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service.

Award nominations may be submitted by anyone and must include a completed nomination form, cover letter, three letters of support and the nominee’s biography or resume. Additional letters of support and examples of the nominee’s work will also be accepted.

Applications may be submitted online or materials can be sent to the North Carolina Awards Committee, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 4601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-4600.

The North Carolina Awards Committee will review the nominations and make its selections this summer. The recipients will be honored later this year. Past award recipients have included some of the country’s most distinguished artists, poets, writers, performers, journalists, scientists and public servants.

Previous awardees include Maya Angelou, Doc Watson, William Friday, Gertrude Elion, Branford Marsalis and other noteworthy North Carolinians.

Information on the award and the online nomination process are available here. To receive forms by mail or e-mail contact Jennifer Fontes at Jennifer.fontes@ncdcr.gov or (919) 814-6756.

###