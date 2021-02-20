Protectly Now an Authorized Reseller & Distributor of Respokare N95 Masks

The company is one of the only PPE shops in the world offering the highly sought-after size large Respokare N95 mask.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned PPE shop, Protectly , is pleased to announce it been recognized as an authorized Respokare seller.Headquartered in Portland, OR, Protectly is a reliable source of personal protective equipment (PPE) which offers the most comprehensive selection of N95 masks online. The company offers fast shipping nationwide and is the ultimate solution for consumers who wonder what N95 masks are made in the USA and where they can buy N95 masks online.In the company’s latest news, Protectly is officially designated as an authorized reseller and distributor of authentic Respokare N95 masks , which are manufactured by the PPE brand, Innonix. Respokare N95 masks are highly effective against 18 common seasonal and pandemic influenza viruses, including COVID-19, and Protectly is stocking these masks, including the sought-after large size, for both medical personnel and the general public. Additionally, Protectly is also stocking its Respokare anti-viral/anti-flu US patented 3-layer surgical masks to reach a broader consumer base.“Both the N95 and the 3-layer surgical masks are FDA-cleared and approved as anti-viral and are currently the only FDA-cleared surgical anti-viral masks on the market,” says spokesperson for Protectly, Richard Hale. “Over the past few months, we’ve built a close working relationship with Innonix and we are very proud to expand our partnership to incorporate the company’s revolutionary products.”● The Respokare N95 masks include numerous features, including:● NIOSH APPROVED (TC-84A-7796)● Size Medium (M/S) in stock and best for slimmer/smaller faces. Size Large in stock.● Note: Innonix is a U.S. patented anti-viral technology, which has a citrus scent and is FDA Approved to be safe● U.S. patented 4-layer Innonix anti-viral technology inactivates up to 99.9% of flu viruses and other airborne health hazards● Premium FDA 510K Certified/Imported● NIOSH N95 certified for >95% particulate filtration● US Nelson Labs tested to comply with GLP regulation. Approved according to 42 CFR Part 84 against micron-size particles● Standard N95 headband design holds mask in place for maximum protection● Ultrasonic welded head-straps for a secure seal and proper fit● Adjustable cushioned nose piece● Very high fluid/droplet resistance● Snug fit with good seal and maximum breathability● Latex-free, dye-free, fiberglass-free, non-toxic● 100% Authentic GuaranteeFor more information about Protectly, or to order an authentic Respokare N95 mask, please visit the company’s website at www.protectly.co About ProtectlyProtectly is a grassroots firm, started by a tight-knit team of creators and thinkers. Veterans in sourcing and distribution, the company put their heads together and realized they could source high-quality and reliable PPE for less and, as such, only works directly with reputable, FDA-registered and NIOSH-certified domestic and international manufacturers.