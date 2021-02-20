Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uganda Rugby Medical Society Holds Workshop

“I would like to remind the players and officials to use the online resources on the World Rugby passport that give guidance for players, coaches and administrators on what to do to prepare ourselves to safely return to the sport.”- Dr Joseph Kalanzi.

The Uganda Rugby Medical Society held a Return to Play workshop conducted by Dr. Joseph Kalanzi today at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. In attendance were medics from the various rugby teams, representatives from the referee society, facility managers and players.

The objective of this workshop was to take them through what the return to play guidelines looked like in regards to SOPs and the different roles of players, match officials and managers of the rugby facilities. This is in preparation for the resumption of the rugby league starting on 6th March, 2021.

We also had a run through the different personal protective equipment and things to do with sanitization, sterilization and disinfection as well as what is done in training sessions and during games.

In his closing remarks, Dr Joseph Kalanzi encouraged the medics to educate the players on the various protocols of return to play to ensure safety for all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Uganda Rugby Union.

