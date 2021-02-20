Governor Phil Scott Joins U.S. Climate Alliance Governors Applauding the Unites States Rejoining the Paris Climate

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today joined a bipartisan group governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance to applaud the decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, while highlighting the work Vermont is doing to combat climate change.

“As governor of Vermont and a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, I thank President Biden for his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement,” said Governor Scott. “To tackle climate change effectively, we need strong federal commitment, as well as local support. In Vermont, we’re working to do our part.”

In May 2017, Governor Phil Scott and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker wrote a letter to the U.S. secretary of energy urging the Administration to keep the country in the Agreement. After the U.S. announced its intention to withdraw, Governor Scott joined a bipartisan coalition of governors in the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group committed to combating climate change.

Governor Scott’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal includes historic climate change mitigation investments, including over $40 million in new funding for weatherization, electric vehicle infrastructure and purchasing incentives, community solar projects and more.

Click here to watch the Governor’s remarks. A full transcript of Governor Scott’s video remarks is included below.

Governor Scott:

As governor of Vermont and a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, I support President Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement.

To tackle climate change effectively, we need a federal approach, as well as local support. In Vermont, we’re working to do our part. This year alone, even while confronting a pandemic, I’ve committed over $40 million to help Vermonters transition to electric vehicles, weatherization programs and community solar projects.

This includes $5 million to make it easier for low-and moderate-income Vermonters to buy EVs.

And over the last two years I’ve made charging infrastructure a priority by expanding the number of EV stations across Vermont. And we’ll install more this year.

By the end of 2021, every Vermonter will be within 30 miles of a fast-charging station.

As a result of this work, Vermont has the highest number of charging stations per capita in the country.

***

Vermont is known for its long, hard winters. And heating our homes and businesses accounts for 20 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

So, I’ve also allocated $25 million to support weatherization improvements, helping low-and moderate-income families tighten up their homes, so they can reduce fossil fuel use, stay warm, and cut down on heating costs.

Finally, I’m prioritizing solar expansion with an additional $10 million for community solar projects. This money will bring affordable and clean energy options to all Vermonters.

While we’re working hard at the local level to reduce emissions, our success also depends on federal action.

I want to thank President Biden for his leadership.

Renewing our commitment to the Paris Agreement will help the country act quickly to confront climate change.

Thank you.

###