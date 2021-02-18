VT Department of Labor Seeking Grant Applications for 2021 Vermont Internship Program

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) announced today it is now accepting applications for the 2021 Vermont Internship Program. Funded by VDOL, the program will award $350,000 to eligible organizations.

The program promotes internships by providing grants to organizations that support or match Vermont employers with student-interns from public and private secondary schools, regional technical centers or postsecondary educational institutions.

Organizations may receive up to $50,000 in matched grant funds, or up to $25,000 in unmatched grant funds. Funding may be used to build or administer an internship program or provide participants with need-based stipends during the internship.

“These grants come at an important time for both employers and workers. The Vermont workforce has changed as a result of the pandemic, and this funding will help workers develop important skills to succeed while simultaneously building the skilled workforce Vermont employers need,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington.

Eligible organizations may submit completed applications through the Department of Labor website, at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vt-internship-program-grant-apply. Applications must be received by the deadline of 4:00pm on Friday, March 12.

Further information about the 2020 Vermont Internship Program may be found at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/vermont-internship-program.